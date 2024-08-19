Ogilvy’s ‘Influence Shield’: Empowering And Instilling Confidence In Brands

Last year, the creator economy surged to a staggering £194 billion, and by 2027, it's projected to nearly double, reaching £373 billion (per Goldman Sachs). This explosive growth signals one thing: brands are increasingly leveraging influencer marketing to captivate consumers whose attention is being fiercely competed for.

However, with the rise of this channel comes a new set of challenges - social polarisation, culture wars, and political shifts are fueling volatility on social media, posing significant risks to brand reputation. Enter Ogilvy’s 'Influence Shield', a risk management solution crafted to help brands confidently navigate the ever-evolving, high-stakes world of social media and influencer marketing.

Available globally and immediately to Ogilvy clients, Influence Shield offers an all-encompassing suite of services designed to tackle brand safety head-on.

Spearheaded by Toby Conlon, Ogilvy PR’s global head of crisis and risk, and Rahul Titus, global head of influence, this initiative combines social media expertise with reputation management, all powered by Ogilvy’s proprietary tech for precise, data-driven risk mitigation.

Services include everything from campaign risk assessment and enhanced influencer vetting to 24/7 monitoring and rapid response, ensuring brands are prepared to turn potential risks into opportunities.

Risk is nothing new to businesses, but for Conlon, because influencer marketing has become such a dominant force it represents a “new frontier for brand reputation”. He adds: “Many businesses are finding out the hard way. Influence Shield gives brands the confidence to move forward, which means there’s even greater opportunity and innovation.”

Titus also recognises that influence is no longer a 'nice-to-have' for brands, but rather a business-critical channel. “Influence Shield equips brands with the foresight and agility to navigate risk proactively, turning potential pitfalls into opportunities for greater impact and trust.”

We spoke further with Titus to uncover how the new offering provides armour for brands amid the growing risks in influencer marketing.