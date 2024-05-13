Boosting the influence of pharma, health and wellness brands

It may come as a surprise that most people now seek to learn about health and medical issues from social media – and what's more, a vast majority of those who engage take some form of action. But these people are no longer solely getting the insights they need from healthcare providers, rather they are getting tips from health influencers.

The creator economy is increasingly seeing brands recognise the potential for growth in the space, with some bridging the gap between medical expertise and public awareness. Both patient and healthcare provider communities are relying on social media platforms for health information, with influencers helping people understand and make health and wellness decisions more than ever before.

A whopping seven in 10 people learn about health or medical issues from social media accounts, according to new data from Ogilvy Research and Intelligence. A vast majority of those who engage (93 per cent) with health-related social media accounts take action as a result of seeing health and medical related social media content and a further 54 per cent schedule appointments with healthcare professionals also.

Of those who are engaged with health-related social media accounts, nearly all (92 per cent) cited a positive impact with just under half (47 per cent) reporting that health related social media accounts have made it easier to learn about health conditions. 42 per cent also indicate that they feel more confident in making decisions about their health because of health or medical social media accounts. Additionally, and perhaps most interestingly, eMarketer found that 57 per cent of physicians have altered their perception of a drug or treatment based on information from social platforms.

Who are these health influencers rewriting the rules and giving daily tips to the UK? The most popular name in the UK is former Love Island contestant Dr Alex George (Instagram handle @dralexgeorgeInstagram - followers 2 million) who is also the UK Youth Mental Health Ambassador within the Department for Education.