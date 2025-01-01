Death of The Salesman? What The Rise of Virtual Influencers Means For Marketers

Virtual Influencers set to grow in marketer' plans

Fashion brands such as Prada have turned to major influencers such as Lil Miquela to lead their digital channels during tent pole events such as Milan Fashion Week. They do so because VIs are mailable and arguably more agreeable than many of their human influencer counterparts - willing to follow instructions where some humans may not.

According to the Influencer Marketing Hubs 2024 Benchmark Report, 62 per cent of marketers are already using or planning to use AI influencers and Gartner predicts that 30 per cent of influencer marketing budgets will redirect to virtual influencers by 2026.,

Leila Seith Hassan, chief data officer for Digitas UK, also sees the potential for VIs to offer AI-driven persuasion using personalisation at scale.

"Simplistically, if a consumer does this (looks at jeans on a site), we do that (show all jeans, perhaps in their size, sorted by a known preference). What if AI could converse with consumers about the occasion, concerns about how they’ll feel and other challenging aspects of jean buying? This type of personalisation - the nuanced, individual responses, have just become possible. It could help deliver real, human-centred personalised experiences that help consumers."

Potential dilemmas

Despite some clear advantages for brands, transparancy over the use of VIs is still being called for, with change seeming slow.

It is now over two years since India's Advertising Standards Council became the first national watchdog to mandate clear disclosure rules for AI-generated Influencer content. Meta has also acknowledged the need for ethical guidelines.

Meanwhile, the UK's Advertising Standard's Authority followed advice from the British government by declining to impose a policy that VI accounts should be watermarked to make it clear that they were not real people.

Social media platforms have also attempted to take responsibility: TikTok has revamped its community guidelines to require visible markings on realistic virtual Influencers in some markets.

Last summer, Ogilvy began an initiative calling on the advertising sector to introduce a policy to highlight when they were being used too, such is their potential - the AI Accountability Act.

"This essential step safeguards the core principles that make influencer campaigns impactful and ensures their authenticity and credibility... They hold significant influence in shaping the landscape. As influencers are integral to our marketing plans and valued by brands for their effectiveness, addressing this aspect promptly resolves a substantial part of the issue," Rahul Titus, Ogilvy's global head of influence, explained while writing for Creative Salon.

While virtual influencers offer great potential for creative freedom, the ethical implications of virtual influencers surrounding authenticity, beauty standards and transparency remain complicated and ever-present. With questions being raised as to where AI gains its data, brands need to maintain integrity in their use of virtual influencers so that consumers can continue to trust in their endorsement and ambassadorship.

James Robertson feels that the need to maintain trust with audiences will require "a delicate balance between creativity and authenticity with consistent authenticity and clear guidelines.”

The opinions on virtual influencers and their uses are multifaceted but one fact remains definite, the creative industry does not hold back; it marches forward. So if it is marching forward with virtual influencers then marketers will proceed to do the same. If guidelines are created and kept with rigour then the rise of virtual influencers could mark a creative golden age in the advertising industry.