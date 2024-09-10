Five Reasons Why.... Ogilvy Has Bought NCA

This week WPP swooped on New Commercial Arts (NCA), snapping up the UK agency to join Ogilvy’s global creative network. The move is a masterstroke for WPP and Devika Bulchandani, the global CEO of Ogilvy - who's added another boutique agency to her network alongside David Miami and INGO in Stockholm.

And of course it's another huge win for James Murphy and David Golding, two of the founders of Adam&Eve, one of the most successful and influential agencies of this millennium, which sold to Omnicom's DDB in 2012. WPP looks to be hoping to repeat that sort of success at Ogilvy - with the kind of gold dust that the duo sprinkled on adam&eveDDB.

The deal helps reframe the narrative around WPP as an investor in the future of the industry. The holding company has been too often associated with cuts and consolidation of late; this is a deal about positivity and optimism - a bet on growth and expansion.

NCA, which was founded only in 2020, will remain a standalone agency brand but will now join Ogilvy’s global creative network to further accelerate the agency’s momentum in the UK market.

Both Ogilvy UK and NCA will come under the leadership of James Murphy as CEO Ogilvy Group UK. This marks a return to Ogilvy for Murphy who began his career as a graduate trainee with the agency. The NCA management team, including Murphy’s three co-founders: chief strategy officer David Golding; chief creative officer Ian Heartfield; and chief experience officer Rob Curran, will stay at NCA.

Meanwhile Fiona Gordon, who has led a resurgence for Ogilvy in the UK as CEO since 2021, has been promoted to global CEO of Advertising at Ogilvy. In this new role Gordon will report to Ogilvy Global CEO Devika Bulchandani, working closely with global chief creative officer Liz Taylor and Ogilvy’s Worldwide Creative Council.

Five Reasons Why WPP Has Bought NCA