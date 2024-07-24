Cadbury Flake 99 provides free bus journeys to the beach for city-based families

This summer, Cadbury has tapped into the joy associated with visiting the British seaside by creating the 'Flake 99 bus service'. In partnership with First Bus, the brand will offer a free pre-bookable bus service from major cities in the UK directly to the coast, giving families the chance to experience fun beach days with Flake 99.

Developed by Ogilvy PR, the campaign aims to reignite consumer love for the classic Cadbury Flake 99 ahead of peak summer season, reminding everyone 'If it’s not Cadbury, it’s not a Flake 99’.

The launch of the 99 Bus follows research by Cadbury revealing that seven in 10 parents rarely take their children to the beach, yet 94 per cent wish they could spend more time on the coastline. Accessibility, the high cost of travel and parking woes are cited as the biggest barriers preventing parents from enjoying those quintessential seaside experiences.

Families from Bradford and Leeds – where one in five and one in ten, respectively, rarely take a trip to the beach – will have the opportunity to enjoy a free ride to Bridlington Beach on the weekend of 17-18 August. Buses with iconic Cadbury branding will transport families to and from the coast.

A service will also run from London to Southend-on-Sea on 10-11 August after the study found that 59 per cent of parents in the capital rarely take their children to the seaside despite its proximity. Upon arrival, families will be greeted with a complimentary Cadbury Flake 99 from a classic ice cream van, after 89 per cent of Brits said that a trip to the British seaside is not complete without the classic treat.

The new campaign is inspired by the insight that an ice cream by the beach is a quintessential part of a British seaside visit and a fond childhood memory of many adults. However, today some children are missing out on these important shared family moments. In fact, the research revealed that eating a Flake 99 ice cream is considered the second most important thing to make up a perfect day at the British seaside, preceded only by paddling in the sea.

“At Cadbury we’re all about spreading generosity and joy, especially as we celebrate our 200th anniversary this year,” said Olena Solodka, brand manager at Mondelez International. “We are thrilled to partner with Ogilvy PR and First Bus to give more families the chance to create the types of memories that we all cherish – building sandcastles, paddling in the sea, and of course, enjoying an iconic Cadbury Flake 99!”

Charlie Coney, creative and strategy officer (UK and EMEA), Ogilvy added: “I remember the first time I went to the beach and was given a Mr. Whippy, topped with a Cadbury Flake - it’s as British as Wimbledon or BBQing under an umbrella. Sadly, many people have never been to the beach, and we thought this was a problem Cadbury and First Bus could definitely fix. After all, Cadbury is an iconic British brand with generosity at its core – and we’re hoping this Summer we can create many more happy family memories”

The campaign, developed by Ogilvy PR in the UK and integrated with Cadbury’s social agency, Elvis, will be amplified across the brand’s social media channels, encouraging consumers to book their free ride and share their seaside adventures.