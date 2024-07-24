Devika Bulchandani on Revitalising The Reputation of Ogilvy

In his much-celebrated book, Ogilvy on Advertising, David Ogilvy explained that when he hired new executives to lead an office he would give each one a Russian doll. Inside the last and smallest doll was a message: “If each of us hires people who are smaller than we are, we shall become a company of dwarfs, but if each of us hires people who are bigger than we are, Ogilvy & Mather will become a company of giants.”

His current successor, Ogilvy global chief executive Devika Bulchandani, has been paying attention during her nearly two years in charge, which have already brought the agency a great deal of renewed success, leading it most recently to be named as Network of the Year at Cannes Lions.

“I didn’t come to Ogilvy to take the job as global CEO to change Ogilvy, because the foundations of Ogilvy are still strong,” she retorts when asked about the revitalisation that arguably the advertising sector’s most famous agency brand has experienced of late.

Since taking over the running of the Ogilvy network globally in September 2022, the business, with over 130 offices based in 93 countries, has begun to reclaim its former glory as a creative powerhouse. This year so far it has won creative accounts with Hy-Vee’s health brands, which include RedBox Rx, Vivid Clear Rx, Amber Specialty Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Health Infusion Care, as well as Molson Coors in the UK, while picking up various other network awards along the way.

In March, perhaps surprisingly, it announced the return of its direct marketing brand Ogilvy One, which is being led by network veteran Kent Wertime, who will also continue as co-CEO for Ogilvy APAC.