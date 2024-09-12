Pets Lead the Charge in Battersea's ‘Wear Blue for Rescue' by NCA

Harriet Lancashire, acting director of marketing and communications at Battersea, said: “Battersea’s Wear Blue for Rescue is all about encouraging animals and humans alike to show their love for the wonderful rescue dogs and cats who need a second chance in life, and what better way to do that than speaking directly to the animals through our new out of home campaign. We hope that these playful ads will help to encourage pets and their owners to get involved this September and support rescue.”

Ian Heartfield, founder and CCO at New Commercial Arts said: "Who better to get the nation’s dog and cat owners to support Wear Blue for Rescue 2024 than the dogs and cats themselves.”

Wear Blue for Rescue offers plenty of ways for everyone to get involved and show their love for rescue. Whether it’s buying an item featuring the Rescue symbol from the online shop, signing up for a dog walking challenge, or coming together with your friends and family to raise vital funds, your support will help improve the lives of rescue dogs and cats, wherever they are and however they need us. Get involved by visiting https://www.battersea.org.uk or by searching ‘Wear Blue for Rescue’ #WearBlueForRescue.

