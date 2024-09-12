Pets Lead the Charge in Battersea's ‘Wear Blue for Rescue' by NCA
Created by New Commercial Arts, the campaign turns the spotlight on pets as they encourage their owners to support the charity
12 September 2024
Battersea has launched its latest campaign for 'Wear Blue for Rescue', an annual initiative to help raise awareness of rescue and support for the work the animal welfare charity carries out.
Through a series of fun, tongue-in-cheek ads, created by New Commercial Arts, the campaign targets dogs and cats directly, enlisting each of them to encourage their humans to show their love for rescue animals by taking part in ‘Wear Blue for Rescue’.
The campaign, shot by Dan Burn-Forti, kicks off with an intriguing stunt; posters that have no actual words - intended to be only decipherable by dogs and cats themselves, in a tongue-in-cheek way.
1/2
2/2
Harriet Lancashire, acting director of marketing and communications at Battersea, said: “Battersea’s Wear Blue for Rescue is all about encouraging animals and humans alike to show their love for the wonderful rescue dogs and cats who need a second chance in life, and what better way to do that than speaking directly to the animals through our new out of home campaign. We hope that these playful ads will help to encourage pets and their owners to get involved this September and support rescue.”
Ian Heartfield, founder and CCO at New Commercial Arts said: "Who better to get the nation’s dog and cat owners to support Wear Blue for Rescue 2024 than the dogs and cats themselves.”
Wear Blue for Rescue offers plenty of ways for everyone to get involved and show their love for rescue. Whether it’s buying an item featuring the Rescue symbol from the online shop, signing up for a dog walking challenge, or coming together with your friends and family to raise vital funds, your support will help improve the lives of rescue dogs and cats, wherever they are and however they need us. Get involved by visiting https://www.battersea.org.uk or by searching ‘Wear Blue for Rescue’ #WearBlueForRescue.
