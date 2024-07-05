MoneySuperMarket Masters the Moment with Election-Themed Messaging
New Commercial Arts, UM, and MoneySuperMarket culminate their election campaign with two final executions for polling and election results day
05 July 2024
When Rishi Sunak announced the snap election in the rain on the 22 May, the New Commercial Arts, UM and MoneySuperMarket team sprang into action with the first reactive press “Things Can Always Get Better”. They’ve followed this work with six weeks of election content as the nation considered its choices.
Staying a-political, but relevant, the campaign hit key interest points of public attention. In the week both parties released their manifestos, MoneySuperMarket released their Five Point Manifesto – “save you money, save you money, save you money, save you money, save you money”.
For the budget statement, “We’ve Saved Britain £1.4 billion (now that’s a budget statement)” sat alongside reportage in the Financial Times, Daily Telegraph and Metro. For the debates (“Great Savings, no debate”) interest rate announcements (“Today’s news in your best interest”) and key promises (“One promise that will actually be kept”), the matching statements from MoneySuperMarket sat right alongside key election content.
The work concluded with “Choose wisely” on polling day and “The Nation has decided” as the results are announced today.
Alex King, creative director at New Commercial Arts adds: “Clever media buying and contextual copywriting has allowed us to insert the brand into the election conversation, and keep it there – all while working at breakneck speed.”
Credits
Campaign: SuperSaveClub
Brand: MoneySuperMarket
Chief Customer Officer: Lis Blair
Senior Media manager: David Akinwunmi
Brand Manager: Rebecca Williamson
Agency: New Commercial Arts
Founder, Creative: Ian Heartfield
Creative Directors: Alex King, Raymond Chan
Head of Production & Operations: Matt Craigie-Atherton
Founder, CEO: James Murphy
Head of Client Services: James Derrick
Business Director: Emily Ross
Snr Account Manager: Olivia Rose
Founder, Strategy: David Golding
Senior Planner: John Blight
Production Assistant: Kristina Evetts
Artworking: King Henry
Art Worker: Bradley Baker
Designer: Seamus Monaghan
Project Managers: Yaz Mailoud, Sophie Charalambous
Media Agency: UM
Media Agency Team:
Adam Morton
Lizzie Harris
Natasha Cochrane
Lynn Barclay
Ashley Ogunremi