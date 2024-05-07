Dame Judi Dench goes undercover at the opera for MoneySuperMarket
The campaign, created by NCA, spotlights the brand’s 'SuperSaveClub' rewards programme
07 May 2024
Dame Judi Dench has reprised her role for MoneySuperMarket leading the MoneySuperSeven on their latest assignment - to spread the word about MoneySuperMarket’s new rewards programme – the SuperSaveClub. The story follows the squad as they go undercover at opening night, on a mission to deliver savings and rewards to new SuperSaveClub members.
The cost of living remains a challenge for many households. MoneySuperMarket fulfilled its purpose to help customers across Britain save over £1.54 billion since this time last year and has similar ambitions in 2024 and beyond.
MoneySuperMarket’s SuperSaveClub launched in September 2023 and already has over 300,000 members. Membership is unlocked when you buy one of 10 qualifying products from MoneySuperMarket. Customers could save thousands of pounds on their household bills by comparing prices with MoneySuperMarket, and now with SuperSaveClub they can earn over £300 a year in rewards, all with the confidence that they're getting the best deals, with the SuperSave Price Promise.
Lis Blair, chief customer officer at Moneysupermarket Group, said: “We’re delighted Dame Judi Dench and the MoneySuperSeven are back to help even more households save money on their bills and get rewarded for it.
“Our SuperSaveClub already has over 300,000 members who benefit from the best deals and earn rewards, including free days out, adding up to over £300 a year. Joining SuperSaveClub is quick and easy – just buy a qualifying product or sign up for Credit Monitor through MoneySuperMarket to unlock your free membership.”
The new ad is the third in the series shot by acclaimed film director John Madden, (the Academy Award winning Shakespeare in Love, Captain Corelli’s Mandolin, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Operation Mincemeat) through Magna Studios.
The integrated campaign is the brand’s latest work with agency New Commercial Arts and launches with a 60” and 30” TVC advert, supported by VOD, Cinema, OLV, Radio and Social, planned and bought by UM London.
Ian Heartfield, creative founder at New Commercial Arts added: "London’s historic Coliseum provides an atmospheric setting for the MoneySuperSeven’s next mission; and an environment their boss is very much at home in. Making this the most filmic instalment of the campaign to date."
Credits
Campaign: SuperSaveClub
Brand: MoneySuperMarket
Chief Customer Officer: Lis Blair
Senior Media manager: David Akinwunmi
Brand Manager: Rebecca Williamson
Agency: New Commercial Arts
Founder, Creative: Ian Heartfield
Creative Directors: Alex King, Raymond Chan
Head of Production & Operations: Matt Craigie-Atherton
Senior Producer: Lucie Georgeson
Founder, CEO: James Murphy
Head of Client Services: James Derrick
Business Director: Emily Ross
Snr Account Manager: Olivia Rose
Founder, Strategy: David Golding
Senior Planner: John Blight
Media Agency: UM
Media Agency Team:
Adam Morton
Lizzie Harris
Natasha Cochrane
Ella Saw
Toby Harper
Production Company: Magna Studios
Director: John Madden
Executive Producers: Glynis Murray, James Sorton
Producer: David French
Editing Company: Stitch
Editor: Leo King
Producer: Sarah Adewumni
Post-Production: Electric Theatre Collective
Post Producer: Alasdair Patrick
2D lead: Scott Ryan
3D lead: Reece Weldon
Colourist: Jason Wallace
Music Supervision: Manderley Music
Music Supervisor: Sean Craigie-Atherton
Composer: Chris White
Audio Post-Production: King Lear
Sound Designer: Jack Sedgwick
Talent Consultants: Bourne Consultancy