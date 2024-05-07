Dame Judi Dench goes undercover at the opera for MoneySuperMarket

The cost of living remains a challenge for many households. MoneySuperMarket fulfilled its purpose to help customers across Britain save over £1.54 billion since this time last year and has similar ambitions in 2024 and beyond.

MoneySuperMarket’s SuperSaveClub launched in September 2023 and already has over 300,000 members. Membership is unlocked when you buy one of 10 qualifying products from MoneySuperMarket. Customers could save thousands of pounds on their household bills by comparing prices with MoneySuperMarket, and now with SuperSaveClub they can earn over £300 a year in rewards, all with the confidence that they're getting the best deals, with the SuperSave Price Promise.

Lis Blair, chief customer officer at Moneysupermarket Group, said: “We’re delighted Dame Judi Dench and the MoneySuperSeven are back to help even more households save money on their bills and get rewarded for it.

“Our SuperSaveClub already has over 300,000 members who benefit from the best deals and earn rewards, including free days out, adding up to over £300 a year. Joining SuperSaveClub is quick and easy – just buy a qualifying product or sign up for Credit Monitor through MoneySuperMarket to unlock your free membership.”

The new ad is the third in the series shot by acclaimed film director John Madden, (the Academy Award winning Shakespeare in Love, Captain Corelli’s Mandolin, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Operation Mincemeat) through Magna Studios.

The integrated campaign is the brand’s latest work with agency New Commercial Arts and launches with a 60” and 30” TVC advert, supported by VOD, Cinema, OLV, Radio and Social, planned and bought by UM London.

Ian Heartfield, creative founder at New Commercial Arts added: "London’s historic Coliseum provides an atmospheric setting for the MoneySuperSeven’s next mission; and an environment their boss is very much at home in. Making this the most filmic instalment of the campaign to date."

