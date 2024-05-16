nca alzheimers blackpool ooh AS1

Alzheimer’s Society Illuminates Blackpool With OOH Ads Revealing Dementia's Hidden Impact

The campaign, created by New Commercial Arts, highlights the hidden cost of dementia to communities across the country

By Creative Salon

16 May 2024

As part of Dementia Action Week, Alzheimer’s Society has taken over the town of Blackpool with its first-ever bespoke OOH campaign that highlights the hidden reality of dementia and its far-reaching impacts on families and communities.

Alzheimer’s Society has taken over every available media site across the town and will display arresting quotes inspired by real conversations of people affected by dementia, demonstrating the toll of dementia on all aspects of life and communities.

The campaign encourages the public to familiarise themselves with the symptoms and seek an early diagnosis.

David Golding, founder and chief strategy officer at New Commercial Arts said: “This hyper-local campaign captures the hidden reality of dementia and its devastating impact. Taking over an entire town makes our message unmissable during Dementia Action Week.”

Based on deep local insight, the quotes - which reflect the symptoms of dementia such as memory loss and getting lost in familiar places - contain references to historic sites, former amenities and local legends in Blackpool.

There are an estimated 900,000 people across the UK living with dementia, of which a third are undiagnosed, meaning they have no access to the vital services and support to help them cope with the devastating impact. This stunt aims to draw unmissable attention to their experience, demonstrating the ubiquitous nature of the condition which is so often overlooked, and Alzheimer’s Society’s role in supporting with diagnosis and beyond.

Alex Hyde Smith at Alzheimer’s Society said: “With 1 in 3 people with dementia undiagnosed, it’s vital that we bring this devastating disease and it’s far-reaching impacts out of the shadows. The unique, contextual nature of the creative exposes the true reality for those living with dementia and their carers. And highlights how at Alzheimer’s Society we strive to create a future where dementia no longer devastates lives.”

Media planning and buying was handled by Medialab.

Credits

Brand: Alzheimer’s Society

Director of Income and Engagement: Alex Hyde-Smith

Associate Director of Strategic Marketing: Tom Brown

Head of Brand &amp; Marketing: Nick Wright

Senior Marketing Manager: Katherine Dennett

Senior Marketing Manager: Victoria Evans

Senior Marketing Executive: Laura Parsons

Senior Marketing Executive: Ellie Jerman

Agency: New Commercial Arts

Founder, CEO: James Murphy

Founder, CSO: David Golding

Founder, CCO: Ian Heartfield

Creative Team: Jules Middleton &amp; Peigh Asante

Business Director: Miriam Goode

Senior Account Manager: Toby Moynan

Account Manager: Zahra Banday

Agency Producer: Georgia Dickinson

Design &amp; Artwork: King Henry

Head of Design: Danny Tomkins

Designer: Christian Tunstall

Artworker: Bradley Baker

Artworker: Lol Keen

Project Manager: Yaz Mailoud

Production Coordinator: Sophie Charalambous

Media Agency: Medialab

Integration Director: Nick Parker

Client Managing Director: Charles Batchelor

Business Director: George Gwilliam

Senior Account Manager: Amy Bevis

