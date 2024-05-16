Alzheimer’s Society Illuminates Blackpool With OOH Ads Revealing Dementia's Hidden Impact

Alzheimer’s Society has taken over every available media site across the town and will display arresting quotes inspired by real conversations of people affected by dementia, demonstrating the toll of dementia on all aspects of life and communities.

The campaign encourages the public to familiarise themselves with the symptoms and seek an early diagnosis.

David Golding, founder and chief strategy officer at New Commercial Arts said: “This hyper-local campaign captures the hidden reality of dementia and its devastating impact. Taking over an entire town makes our message unmissable during Dementia Action Week.”

Based on deep local insight, the quotes - which reflect the symptoms of dementia such as memory loss and getting lost in familiar places - contain references to historic sites, former amenities and local legends in Blackpool.

There are an estimated 900,000 people across the UK living with dementia, of which a third are undiagnosed, meaning they have no access to the vital services and support to help them cope with the devastating impact. This stunt aims to draw unmissable attention to their experience, demonstrating the ubiquitous nature of the condition which is so often overlooked, and Alzheimer’s Society’s role in supporting with diagnosis and beyond.

Alex Hyde Smith at Alzheimer’s Society said: “With 1 in 3 people with dementia undiagnosed, it’s vital that we bring this devastating disease and it’s far-reaching impacts out of the shadows. The unique, contextual nature of the creative exposes the true reality for those living with dementia and their carers. And highlights how at Alzheimer’s Society we strive to create a future where dementia no longer devastates lives.”

Media planning and buying was handled by Medialab.