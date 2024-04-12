Sainsbury's makes spring-inspired meal suggestions
Created by NCA, the ad marks the third instalment of the brand promise, 'Good Food For All Of Us’
By creative salon
12 April 2024
New Commercial Arts' third instalment of the brand promise, 'Good Food For All Of Us’ and campaign 'Hey Sainsbury's', sees staff making suggestions about fresh seasonal produce and sharing new season meal ideas. Continuing the theme of celebrity cameos, Clare Balding features in the 'Spring Fresh' ad recommending a tasty Tuesday night supper. The spot also features the track “Start” by The Jam.