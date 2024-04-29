NCA sainsburys good to know 1

Sainsbury's highlights the good it does for society

The 'Good to Know' campaign was created by New Commercial Arts, with illustration created in-house in at NCA

By Creative Salon

29 April 2024

Sainsbury's' ‘Good to Know’ out-of-home campaign highlights the good things it does for the planet, animal welfare and the community.

A new illustrative style, created in-house, brings to life the first batch of stories this spring – paying dairy farmers fairly, nurturing relationships with produce suppliers and fishing sustainably.

By putting the spotlight on supplier relationships, it shows a new side to the brand platform ‘Good food for all of us’, launched in 2023 by New Commercial Arts.

The agency began working with Sainsbury's in April 2023 and have since unveiled a Christmas campaign featuring Rick Astley, a spot centred around value perceptions and a spring-themed advertisement with a cameo from Clare Balding.

