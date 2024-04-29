Sainsbury's highlights the good it does for society

A new illustrative style, created in-house, brings to life the first batch of stories this spring – paying dairy farmers fairly, nurturing relationships with produce suppliers and fishing sustainably.

By putting the spotlight on supplier relationships, it shows a new side to the brand platform ‘Good food for all of us’, launched in 2023 by New Commercial Arts.

The agency began working with Sainsbury's in April 2023 and have since unveiled a Christmas campaign featuring Rick Astley, a spot centred around value perceptions and a spring-themed advertisement with a cameo from Clare Balding.