Habitat 3D OOH brings its design collection to life
Created with NCA, the brand platform 'Love Design, Love Habitat' promotes design that is accessible to everyone
14 May 2024
Habitat's brand platform 'love design, love habitat', created in partnership with New Commercial Arts, has featured in a series of 3D outdoor installations to highlight the brand’s belief in the power of design that is accessible to everyone - whatever their budget, style or the place they call home.
The new platform coincides with Habitat’s 60th anniversary which is a celebration of the brand’s past, present and future. The 60 Years of Design Collection has been curated for the modern home by Habitat’s in house design studio alongside a cohort of guest designers and includes reimagined classics from Habitat’s extensive archive, as well as a range of new pieces that represent the next generation of design.
To celebrate the bold and colourfully designed collection, giant special builds by way of huge 3D replicas of some of the hero homeware and furniture pieces, will appear across London, Manchester and Birmingham this May.
The campaign will also run across social and digital channels as well as press advertorials and OOH throughout the country. Media is being handled by PHD and Essence Mediacom and the campaign is live from the 6 May 2024, with special builds live from 10 May.
Radha Davies, director of brands, planning and creative at Sainsbury’s, said: “Habitat has been championing great design for six decades and we’re excited to be launching our new brand platform, love design, love habitat, in celebration of our 60th birthday for our biggest campaign to date. We believe that this new brand promise truly embodies our passion for making great design accessible to all and we’re proud to bring it to life for the first time to launch our anniversary collection.”
Nici Hofer, founder and artistic director at New Commercial Arts added: “Habitat has always championed great design and the new brand platform love design, love habitat really brings to life the power of design, with a nod to Habitat’s heritage.”
