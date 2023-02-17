NCA x Habitat - Irresistible Nights In

New Commercial Arts introduces 'Irresistible Nights In' with Habitat and Channel 4

This campaign sees the launch of a 12-month multi-platform partnership between Habitat and Channel 4

By Creative Salon

17 February 2023

This Friday evening sees the launch of a 12-month multi-platform partnership between Habitat and Channel 4. Created by New Commercial Arts, the films showcase four different moments where we see homeowners ditching their nights out, unable to resist the comfort of their habitat. As each character makes their way out the door, we see Habitat furniture come to life, tempting them to stay in and enjoy their Friday nights in front of the TV.

Written by Jess Pacey and Alicia Job and directed by Tiny Bullet at Flipt - these spots embody the all too familiar feeling that staying in is the new going out. Sometimes you just need a little push and before you know it, you’ve swapped your heels for your slippers and a ticket to the hottest seat in town for your very own sofa. The happiness of an evening well spent in your habitat.

Ian Heartfield, founder and CCO of New Commercial Arts said: “If you get your home just right, staying in on a Friday night becomes seriously tempting. If there’s good telly on too, then just give in.”

As the new partner of Friday nights in on 4, Habitat is also proud to be sponsoring the Stand Up To Cancer programming across Channel 4 on Feb 17.

The sponsorship was planned by Omnicom Media Group’s PHD UK, with Drum UK - the group’s content agency.

CREDITS

Brand: Habitat

Campaign Name: Irresistible nights in Agency: New Commercial Arts

Director, Brand Communications & Creative: Radha Davies Marketing Campaign Manager: Claire Estill

Campaign Executive: Rob O’Malley

Founder, Creative: Ian Heartfield Founder, CEO: James Murphy Founder, Strategy: David Golding Artistic Director: Nici Hofer

Art Director: Alicia Job

Copywriter: Jess Pacey

Business Director: Mel McMillan

Account Manager: Olivia Rose

Planner: Cara Van Rhyn

Head of Production: Matt Craigie-Atherton Film Producer: Rebecca Holt

Project Director: Sylvie Edwards

Production Company: Flipt Director: Tiny Bullet

Executive Producer: Trent Simpson Producer: Ben Sullivan

DoP: Joe Douglas

Editing Company: Marshall Street Editors

Editor: Joe Wilby

Post-Production: ETC

Post Producer: Alasdair Patrick

Exec Producer: Alasdair Patrick

Grade: Luke Morrison

Flame / VFX / Online: Al Ford

Music Composed by: Duncan Hood

Sound Design & Mix: Ed Downham, King Lear Music and Sound Music & Sound Company: King Lear Music and Sound Published by: King Lear Music and Sound

Master Controlled by: King Lear Music and Sound

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.