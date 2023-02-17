New Commercial Arts introduces 'Irresistible Nights In' with Habitat and Channel 4

This Friday evening sees the launch of a 12-month multi-platform partnership between Habitat and Channel 4. Created by New Commercial Arts, the films showcase four different moments where we see homeowners ditching their nights out, unable to resist the comfort of their habitat. As each character makes their way out the door, we see Habitat furniture come to life, tempting them to stay in and enjoy their Friday nights in front of the TV.

Written by Jess Pacey and Alicia Job and directed by Tiny Bullet at Flipt - these spots embody the all too familiar feeling that staying in is the new going out. Sometimes you just need a little push and before you know it, you’ve swapped your heels for your slippers and a ticket to the hottest seat in town for your very own sofa. The happiness of an evening well spent in your habitat.