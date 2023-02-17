New Commercial Arts introduces 'Irresistible Nights In' with Habitat and Channel 4
This campaign sees the launch of a 12-month multi-platform partnership between Habitat and Channel 4
17 February 2023
This Friday evening sees the launch of a 12-month multi-platform partnership between Habitat and Channel 4. Created by New Commercial Arts, the films showcase four different moments where we see homeowners ditching their nights out, unable to resist the comfort of their habitat. As each character makes their way out the door, we see Habitat furniture come to life, tempting them to stay in and enjoy their Friday nights in front of the TV.
Written by Jess Pacey and Alicia Job and directed by Tiny Bullet at Flipt - these spots embody the all too familiar feeling that staying in is the new going out. Sometimes you just need a little push and before you know it, you’ve swapped your heels for your slippers and a ticket to the hottest seat in town for your very own sofa. The happiness of an evening well spent in your habitat.
Ian Heartfield, founder and CCO of New Commercial Arts said: “If you get your home just right, staying in on a Friday night becomes seriously tempting. If there’s good telly on too, then just give in.”
As the new partner of Friday nights in on 4, Habitat is also proud to be sponsoring the Stand Up To Cancer programming across Channel 4 on Feb 17.
The sponsorship was planned by Omnicom Media Group’s PHD UK, with Drum UK - the group’s content agency.
CREDITS
Brand: Habitat
Campaign Name: Irresistible nights in Agency: New Commercial Arts
Director, Brand Communications & Creative: Radha Davies Marketing Campaign Manager: Claire Estill
Campaign Executive: Rob O’Malley
Founder, Creative: Ian Heartfield Founder, CEO: James Murphy Founder, Strategy: David Golding Artistic Director: Nici Hofer
Art Director: Alicia Job
Copywriter: Jess Pacey
Business Director: Mel McMillan
Account Manager: Olivia Rose
Planner: Cara Van Rhyn
Head of Production: Matt Craigie-Atherton Film Producer: Rebecca Holt
Project Director: Sylvie Edwards
Production Company: Flipt Director: Tiny Bullet
Executive Producer: Trent Simpson Producer: Ben Sullivan
DoP: Joe Douglas
Editing Company: Marshall Street Editors
Editor: Joe Wilby
Post-Production: ETC
Post Producer: Alasdair Patrick
Exec Producer: Alasdair Patrick
Grade: Luke Morrison
Flame / VFX / Online: Al Ford
Music Composed by: Duncan Hood
Sound Design & Mix: Ed Downham, King Lear Music and Sound Music & Sound Company: King Lear Music and Sound Published by: King Lear Music and Sound
Master Controlled by: King Lear Music and Sound