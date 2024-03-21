Alzheimer’s Society brings the devastating reality of dementia to life
The 'Long Goodbye' campaign follows a son giving a eulogy at his mother’s wake
21 March 2024
New Commercial Arts, with charity client Alzheimer’s Society, have launched a platform and campaign bringing to life the devastating reality that with dementia you don’t just die once, you die again, again, and again.
This campaign brings to life the reality experienced by so many affected by dementia of losing aspects of their loved ones long before their actual death - a heart-breaking truth unique to the disease.
This work is vital to raise awareness of the devastating reality of dementia amongst the general public, where awareness, knowledge and concern about the disease Is low. Only 22 per cent of people know that one in three people will develop dementia.
The film, shot by BAFTA nominated director Charlotte Regan, follows a son giving a eulogy at his Mum’s wake. He tells us of the times she ‘died’ before she physically died - the breadth of symptoms she experienced, the relationships this touched, and the parts of herself dementia cruelly took away. Inspired by real life experiences, it brings to life unrelenting heartbreak caused by dementia for the hundreds of thousands of people affected in the UK.
The film ends 'with dementia you don’t just die once, you die again, again and again. Which is why at Alzheimer's Society, we’ll be with you again, again and again', narrated by Colin Firth, highlighting the charity's commitment to be there at every part of the struggle. By supporting people at every step of their journey with dementia through their vital services, relentlessly calling for change amongst decision makers to make dementia the priority it should be, and investing in science to push the pace of breakthroughs to drive research, diagnosis and treatment.
Media planning and buying is managed by Medialab, including the media strategy built around making the invisible devastation of dementia, visible. An AV-led plan will maximise unique Reach and Frequency within key audiences across TV, VOD, Cinema, Radio and Digital Channels to maximise emotional impact and repeat exposure to the everyday reality of Dementia. The campaign will launch with a 90-second spot during Good Morning Britain on ITV Breakfast on Thursday 21 March morning.
Ian Heartfield, Chief Creative Officer at New Commercial Arts said: “This campaign is a simple, powerful idea that has been executed with empathy and skill by a director who has the world at her feet. The result is a film we are all extremely proud of.”
Charlotte Regan, Director at Knucklehead added: “The Long Goodbye spoke to the grief that I think so many of us have experienced. The pain of seeing someone you know and love lose aspects of themselves. It’s a stage of grief no one talks about. Your person is still there but you're grieving and you're drowning. The script captured that incredibly. The work Alzheimer's Society does is essential. The impact dementia has on not only the person with the disease but the community around them is not spoken about enough. Hopefully this film opens up those conversations.
Kate Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Alzheimer's Society commented: “This campaign seeks to tell the unvarnished truth about the devastation caused by dementia, and it is very much informed by people affected by the condition.
“The loved ones of people with dementia often describe it as a ‘living grief’ as, bit by bit, the disease’s relentless progression causes part of the person to die…again and again and again.
“But there is hope. Alzheimer’s Society is there again, and again, and again at every part of the struggle, as they face the grim reality of the long goodbye.”
