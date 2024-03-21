Alzheimer’s Society brings the devastating reality of dementia to life

This work is vital to raise awareness of the devastating reality of dementia amongst the general public, where awareness, knowledge and concern about the disease Is low. Only 22 per cent of people know that one in three people will develop dementia.

The film, shot by BAFTA nominated director Charlotte Regan, follows a son giving a eulogy at his Mum’s wake. He tells us of the times she ‘died’ before she physically died - the breadth of symptoms she experienced, the relationships this touched, and the parts of herself dementia cruelly took away. Inspired by real life experiences, it brings to life unrelenting heartbreak caused by dementia for the hundreds of thousands of people affected in the UK.

The film ends 'with dementia you don’t just die once, you die again, again and again. Which is why at Alzheimer's Society, we’ll be with you again, again and again', narrated by Colin Firth, highlighting the charity's commitment to be there at every part of the struggle. By supporting people at every step of their journey with dementia through their vital services, relentlessly calling for change amongst decision makers to make dementia the priority it should be, and investing in science to push the pace of breakthroughs to drive research, diagnosis and treatment.

Media planning and buying is managed by Medialab, including the media strategy built around making the invisible devastation of dementia, visible. An AV-led plan will maximise unique Reach and Frequency within key audiences across TV, VOD, Cinema, Radio and Digital Channels to maximise emotional impact and repeat exposure to the everyday reality of Dementia. The campaign will launch with a 90-second spot during Good Morning Britain on ITV Breakfast on Thursday 21 March morning.