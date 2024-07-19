Nationwide spotlights its sharing of profits in latest Dominic West ad

West excitedly tells Patel that the banks’ profits are up again, finishing with “News at 10 here I come”. Meanwhile, Patel announces that “Nationwide has shared their profits with nearly four million of their members” and suggests that they should be doing something similar, much to the boss’ chagrin.

The campaign launches in TV with 50-second spots in top programming including Love Island and The British Open golf. The new ad will also run in VoD, Online Video and Cinema. The campaign is supported by Social, OOH, print, audio, and digital display. Wavemaker UK planned and bought the campaign.

Richard Warren, director of brand marketing and corporate affairs at Nationwide, said: “Nationwide is the main challenger to the banks, and for the second year running, we are sharing our profits with our members via our Fairer Share Payment. This is the difference of a modern mutual and is another example of what makes Nationwide a good way to bank."

Dan Seager and Steve Hall, creative directors at New Commercial Arts, added: “We're really excited to bring A.N.Y Bank's bumbling boss and his EA back to our screens, supporting such a game-changing initiative from Nationwide as they share their profits with their members for the second year running.”

Nationwide, which now has more branches than any other bank, is continuing to demonstrate its difference. Last year, it extended its Branch Promise, meaning everywhere it has a branch it will remain until at least 2028, while it announced it was returning £340 million of profit to 3.4 million eligible members through its inaugural ‘Fairer Share’ payment, with each receiving £100. Nationwide’s rebrand, its biggest in 36 years, rolled out from October last year across its branch network, digital services and banking cards.

Credits

Campaign: Fairer Share

Brand: Nationwide

Director Brand Marketing Corporate Affairs Richard Warren

Senior Manager, Advertising George Bell

Manager, Advertising – Jen Morel

Agency: New Commercial Arts

Head of Production/Founder: Matt Craigie Atherton

Creative Director: Dan Seager

Creative Director: Steve Hall

Agency Producer: Abbie McLean

Creative Producer: Richard Ross

Business Director: Miriam Goode

Account Director: Dairiona Ryan

Account Manager: Gaelle Rolland

Strategy Director: Rosanagh Ker

Media Agency: Wavemaker

Artwork: King Henry

Head of Design - Danny Tomkins

Artworker - Sam Stabler

Artworker - Lol Keen

Project Manager - Yaz Mailoud

Production Coordinator - Sophie Charalambous

Production Company: Hungry Man

Director: Bryan Buckley

DOP: Scott Henriksen

Executive Producer: Matt Buels

Producer USA: Matt Lefebvre

Producer UK: Hannah Stone

Post: Rascal

VFX Producer: Hazel Gibson

VFX Supervisor: Andrew “Barnsley” Wood

2D Lead: Adam Maynard

2D: Mikael Theander, Tim Harrysson

3D Lead: Daniel Westerlund

Colourist: James Bamford

Colour Producer: Jai Durban

Editors: Stitch

Editor: Sam Sneade

Producers: Maggie McDermott

Sound: King Lear Sound

Sound Designers: Ed Downham & Ned Sisson