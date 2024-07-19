Nationwide spotlights its sharing of profits in latest Dominic West ad
The third iteration of the 'A Good Way To Bank' campaign, created by New Commercial Arts, promotes the bank's 'Fairer Share Payment'
19 July 2024
Nationwide and New Commercial Arts have continued their ‘A Good Way to Bank’ campaign, by centring the latest iteration on the company's 'Fairer Share Payment'. This year saw nearly four million Nationwide members receive a share of the bank's profits, with £100 being paid directly into current accounts of eligible members last month.
The 50-second film, set on a golf course, sees West return to the role of ‘The Boss’ of fictional A.N.Y Bank. Whilst playing a round of golf with the bank’s chairman, West is on the phone to his perceptive assistant, played by comedian Sunil Patel.
West excitedly tells Patel that the banks’ profits are up again, finishing with “News at 10 here I come”. Meanwhile, Patel announces that “Nationwide has shared their profits with nearly four million of their members” and suggests that they should be doing something similar, much to the boss’ chagrin.
The campaign launches in TV with 50-second spots in top programming including Love Island and The British Open golf. The new ad will also run in VoD, Online Video and Cinema. The campaign is supported by Social, OOH, print, audio, and digital display. Wavemaker UK planned and bought the campaign.
Richard Warren, director of brand marketing and corporate affairs at Nationwide, said: “Nationwide is the main challenger to the banks, and for the second year running, we are sharing our profits with our members via our Fairer Share Payment. This is the difference of a modern mutual and is another example of what makes Nationwide a good way to bank."
Dan Seager and Steve Hall, creative directors at New Commercial Arts, added: “We're really excited to bring A.N.Y Bank's bumbling boss and his EA back to our screens, supporting such a game-changing initiative from Nationwide as they share their profits with their members for the second year running.”
Nationwide, which now has more branches than any other bank, is continuing to demonstrate its difference. Last year, it extended its Branch Promise, meaning everywhere it has a branch it will remain until at least 2028, while it announced it was returning £340 million of profit to 3.4 million eligible members through its inaugural ‘Fairer Share’ payment, with each receiving £100. Nationwide’s rebrand, its biggest in 36 years, rolled out from October last year across its branch network, digital services and banking cards.
