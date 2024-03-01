Nationwide is the sole remaining open bank branch in Windsor

Using creative media buying options such as door drops, pedicabs and full-page press wraps, Nationwide’s media buying agency, Wavemaker, found engaging ways to advertise the building society’s commitment to Windsor. NCA capitalised on Windsor’s fame, creating ads with lines such as “Here by loyal appointment” in press. Hatch sought to use the Windsor Community Fund as a way of demonstrating the way that Nationwide, as a member-owned mutual, invests in communities,

Richard Warren, Director of Brand Marketing and Experience at Nationwide, said: “At Nationwide, we’re absolutely clear about the importance of branches – people of every age group value the ability to actually talk to someone in person. – it’s also about that feeling of community and belonging. Branches are important which is why we have promised to keep them open. Windsor is one of many places where we are the last branch in town, and we worked with our agencies to show the vital the role we play in this community.”

Chesney Hawkes, pop icon and singer of The One And Only, commented: “I was born here in Windsor and grew up in the area, so when Nationwide got in touch, I jumped at the opportunity to be a part of the campaign. There’s obviously the tongue-in-cheek connection to The One and Only which we’ve had some fun with, but it’s great to be a part of something that will truly benefit the local community for years to come.”

Kelly Parker, CEO, Wavemaker, added: “The team relished the challenge of activating in the iconic location of Windsor. The Royal Town is ripe with local context, giving us a brilliant opportunity to marry media and creative beautifully and make a splash. So, the community in Windsor will experience a right royal takeover of outdoor posters in proximity to the branch, have the chance to cruise around town in a branded pedicab and see a cover wrap of their local title The Slough & Windsor Express, all landing the message that Nationwide is the last branch in town.”

Victoria Tidmarsh, Operations Director at Hatch, said: “After working with Nationwide for the last few years we know they truly care for the communities they serve, and we wanted to bring this to life in the Windsor last branch in town campaign by utilising local talent, Chesney Hawkes, to create a memorable moment for the town. In tandem, launching the Windsor Community fund with local charity Windsor Lions and the council offers the people of Windsor a direct opportunity to decide on how the fund will be used in their town, further highlighting Nationwide's difference.”

Miriam Goode, Business Director at New Commercial Arts concluded: “We’re proud to partner with Nationwide on this campaign, putting a spotlight on such a critical issue affecting many areas across the UK. Through confident, locally relevant headlines we’re reinforcing Nationwide’s commitment to the communities it serves.”

Nationwide’s new community fund - named the Windsor Community Fund – marks the first of its kind and it is dedicated to supporting local people and projects.

From 27 February to 26 March, Nationwide pledges to donate £200 to the Windsor Community Fund on behalf of any Windsor resident joining or switching their current account or savings accounts to the mutual.

Local people will get the deciding vote in how the funds are allocated via voting boxes in the Nationwide branch and online polls.