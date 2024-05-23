New Commercial Arts On Brutal Honesty And Future Aspirations

How do you prepare clients to hear the brutal honesty then?

Rob: Generally our approach is an agreement that the health of the business is dependent on how well or poorly it pleases its customers. The customers are the reason we exist. They pay for everyone's salaries. And it all relies on the interaction between the business and the customer. If you accept that, then everything else becomes an easy conversation because if you’re finding problems that are annoying paying customers then you've got to fix it. It's common sense. Then there's very rarely a debate, because it's just plain to see and we make it that way. We're on the side of the brand because the brand flourishes and thrives when it's doing well for its customers.

Nici: I also think it’s the way we do the fact-finding because you [Rob] go in and really experience the store and then talk to clients about what happened and it’s not an opinion. It’s based on all of the facts that we collected, creating a big picture and then looking at the broken windows to find where to course correct. It’s about the collection of evidence.

James: Because organisations are large and complicated, you’re surfacing a long list of things that don’t work as well as they should. And while that’s hard work, it’s not the hardest work. The hardest work is then triaging those and deciding what the priorities are because you can’t then do 3,000 things better within six months. We have to decide on the most important problems to fix first.

NCA launched during one of the most difficult periods in modern human history. How has the agency evolved over the last four years despite all the challenges the world has faced?

Nici: One of the things was the reality of pitching during COVID. When you're on a Teams call, it doesn't matter if your agency is 200 people or eight people because there will never be that many on the screen during the calls. So, I think that worked in our favour in year one.

Hannah: On an ongoing basis, because we didn’t have an office from the offset and when we were managing the transition into a space, we didn’t have a set way of doing things. We had remote working baked into our DNA, particularly having an office in Glasgow as well. It’s great to now have our own space [in London] where we can meet in person for the creative process and development discussions, but it’s not like we had a set way of doing things before that.

James: We had the agency in Glasgow a year before we had one in London. We didn’t have our first proper space here for the first two years.

Rob: We’ve had a deep partnership with Glasgow School of Art for a long time. And in doing so, NCA has strengthened that partnership every year. So that's been an incredibly important part of the agency and of getting through a lot of the difficulties. It's been incredible to have two studios complementing each other during that time.

So what are you aiming to maintain as we hear more about ‘return to office’ policies?

Hannah: We've been deliberate in our intention to keep this place flexible. We haven't set requirements on the number of days in the office that so many businesses have had to maybe due to their size, maybe due to those legacy ways of working. What I hope, and certainly what NCA offers me, is that we trust our people to work hard for us to be ambitious and to want to push the work. If that works around their life, then we’re going to get better work, and that then works for us. So, it is a place where you might come into the office for a couple of hours, once you've dropped the kids at school, or you've got that gym class if it's important to you. So, do that and then pick up your work - that's very much always the way we've worked, and I think that sets us apart from the trend of the industry. Absolutely.

Nici: This space feels like a creative hub as opposed to being strictly driven by rules with certain days for the creatives to be in, for example. It's meant to be a creative hub - you come in for inspiration, for a great creative exchange, then it's super nice. Our clients drop in to work here – it feels like a hub.

Does that flexibility help when it comes to hiring the best talent?

James: Definitely. What this should be to our junior talent, to our great talent, is a place where you can do the best work of your career, where you can really grow during your time here; we are smaller teams, but you have a lot of headroom. It's the flexibility and that we work around you, but also paired with this being a place where you can make the best work of your career and really grow and that’s the type of talent that we want to attract.

Rob: I would add to that that we've got a healthy disregard for any kind of seniority or hierarchy. So we believe in young talent. And I have no qualms in putting young talent in front of a CEO or a CMO or chief customer officer and letting them tell the board what they need to hear and what they think of the brand because that is coming directly from them. They're incredibly talented, we don't need to put a sheen over them with well-practiced seniors. We just let them do the talking.

James: There is a tension within the idea of being fully flexible around people coming in and not coming in. We'd ideally like NCA to be the best learning environment anywhere in the industry, because we're still a smallish independent and there are lots of people with quite a lot of experience involved in the day-to-day. And so in a sense, it is about trying to get the balance between having that flexibility but equally, the benefits of being together are that osmosis of getting experience. Personally, I was the beneficiary of moving to a startup when I was fairly junior and learning at probably three times the pace I would have done. And I suppose that's part of the contract that we have with people - that when you come here, hopefully, you will learn more quickly than you will learn somewhere else.