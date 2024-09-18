Gymbox OOH Activation Challenges Londoners to sprint

It follows the recent research from YouGov which found that a quarter of Britons think they could qualify for the 2028 Olympics if they start training today, and 6 per cent (400,000) say they could qualify for the 100 metre sprint according to YouGov research.

Gymbox will also be on hand with a velocity speed gun at the billboards so that people can see how their speed fairs against their friends, as well as qualifying times of Olympic and Paralympic 100m sprinters - which will feature on Gymbox’s TikTok and Instagram channels.

The billboards will be live for a week from 17 September just outside the Arsenal Emirates stadium, 45 Hornsey Road London N7 7DD.

Rory McEntee, brand and marketing director, Gymbox says: “We are the gym where anything goes – whether you're aiming for Olympic glory or just want to feel great in your own skin. No Hang-ups, cliques, pressure or hassle; we're bringing that energetic, no-pressure ethos to the streets of London. For the mirror, for your happy hormones, for a laugh, for best results, train your way and if that involves a quick 10-metre dash while going about your day, we’re here for it.”

Dan Watts, executive creative director at Pablo adds: “We’ve loved working with the team at Gymbox to bring to life the spirit of their brand - the antidote to boring gyms with this activation that shows that even on your morning commute you can get the blood pumping and have some fun at the same time.”

Credits

Gymbox :

Brand & Marketing Director: Rory McEntee Content Executive: Chanel Yates

Pablo:

Executive Creative Director: Dan Watts

Creative Director: Adam Reincke

Chief Strategy Officer: Mark Sng

Strategist: Oliver Edridge Managing Director: Harriet Knight