Sophie Ellis-Bextor is new face of Freemans in MullenLowe ad

Shot on location in Stockport, Warrington and the Trafford Centre, the ad's soundtrack exclusively features a preview of a brand-new single from Sophie called ‘Freedom of the Night’ which will be released later in the month.

The full 360 campaign sees Sophie joined by the newly launched Freemans' Style Squad in social and digital channels- a collection of stylist influencers offering style tips and advice with Sophie from 'Get Ready with Me's’ to 'Ask Me Anything's- in response to customers' asking for more help and advice.

As a collective they have over 1m social media followers. The Style Squad comprises of @im_simply_irene, @rantsandbigpants, @clubforty.claire and @whiledollysleeps.

Commenting, Richard Cristofoli, Chief Customer Officer, Freemans said: “We are passionate about reclaiming Freemans' fashion positioning as our transformation journey continues at pace.”

“As one of the UK’s most iconic brands, we can think of now one better than one of the UK’s most iconic singers to lead the way with us as we continue to evolve. That is exactly what we have with this partnership with Sophie. Together with our Style Squad we are creating a content platform that responds to customer needs for more help and advice through the new season,” added Richard.

“Am delighted to be on board with Freemans”, said Sophie Ellis-Bextor, “I remember it was one of the first places that I saw fashion everyone could access and started a passion that I hold today. Fashion for me should be fun, and I think that’s exactly what we show with the TV ad. I love it and hope that you do too. Plus, you get a sneak preview of my new single Freedom of The Night. Exciting!”

Product, as per Freemans’ strategy, is the focus, with Sophie changing outfits five times as she appears from a ‘Freemans’ lift, through to the singer confidentially walking down a cobble street, descending escalators, cutting to a ‘giant’ wardrobe, packed full of the retailer’s product ending in a party scene in a bar. Sophie is joined with models of different ages and sizes throughout.

The through the line campaign will appear across all channels including on-line, CRM, socials and PR, with creative execution featuring Sophie. Paid socials including Meta, Pinterest also support with the retailer trialling Tik Tok video shopping ads for the first. The activity will be further amplified via PPC and out of home.

The announcement signals an extension of the working partnership Freemans has will Mullen Lowe who were brought on board in Summer 2023 with a brief to help continue the momentum of the modernisation of the Freemans brand.

MullenLowe's creative team developed the new creative concept with Freemans in house team and Talent Republic who brokered Sophie's involvement. Media strategy and outputs were developed by the7stars.

Commenting, Loren Cook, Creative Director, MullenLowe said “The team at MullenLowe are so excited for this next iconic Freemans chapter. Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s undeniable sense of style and love of fashion radiates through our every moment of our campaign. It’s the perfect partnership. Oh, and her new track featured on the ad is an absolute banger.”