Alt Text Ingrain: Behind the mission to make pictures more accessible

Bullard says: "I think the thing from the original 'Alt Alts' campaign was when we started doing those image searches - all those images that have had such an impact on our lives and might have changed our minds or changed the government or whatever - you think how you felt when you saw that image. And it could be funny, or moved you but if you're blind or partially sighted, you're not ever having that experience. And no one's bothered to put that in writing."

Bullard now wants to normalise the process within ads - which to copywriters should be a dream brief.

Advertisers also need to be committed to making the practice standard place and MullenLowe client Unilever has become an early adopter. The pair ran an exhibition in Cannes in the Carlton Hotel to show how it can be done and to get clients thinking about it.

"We've had all sorts of clients coming in to get thinking about it and insisting that their agencies do it. That's a double win," says Bullard.

And there's plenty of work still to be done - Wingfield says that, to date, the use of Alt Text has not been on the agenda of many advertisers. But what the RNIB social media team has done is gently call out brands and people for not describing alt texts. "We've had some great successes, we're getting brands to do it," he says.

Greggs is one advertiser that he singled out for responding well. And now, the Cannes Lions initiative should galvanise more marketers to improve the accessibility of their ads, ensuring that writing Alt Text becomes a natural part of campaign creation.

Bullard says that some advertisers are going to make Alt Text a mandatory part of their briefs (and the RNIB is offering help and guidelines to help agencies write it), but in reality, the hope is that it should be something that allows copywriters to stretch their talents in a new area, while also making ads accessible and enjoyable to a currently disenfranchised sector of society. Winning awards as a tool of encouragement should not be needed.

This initiative will prove that for the best copywriters, every beautiful picture does not need a thousand words in Alt Text.