Lynx and MullenLowe spread the love on Valentine's Day

In a world where guys are detached from a lack of relationships, Lynx recognises that guys crave intimacy. MullenLowe was tasked with creating a campaign that highlights this insight in a fun and humourous way while increasing brand sentiment.

Born from the trend on social media where pear emojis were being used as a symbol of ‘looking for love’, and the signature scent of Lynx Black being frozen pear – #GetPearedUp is designed to show that investing in smelling good with Lynx can lead to the ultimate payoff – genuine human connection.

The campaign will launch via an activation this Valentine’s Day at a fruit stall in Berwick Street Market, London. Rapper Formz (@_formz on Instagram and @formzoffical on TikTok) will be in attendance and perform the specially written ‘Get Peared up’ track.

They will simultaneously be offering free cans of Lynx Black along with fresh pears to passersby.

Combining the cans and fruit in creative ways and using the campaign hashtag to drive awareness and engagement, attendees will be encouraged to create user generated content (UGC) that will be posted across TikTok, as well as being live streamed on Instagram.

All content creators will have a chance to win one of 15 pairs of VIP festival tickets for this summer. The second wave of the social campaign will include a specific micro-influencer stream where chosen influencers will create bespoke content with the limited-edition cans and pears, also joining in on the hashtag to maximise reach.

Nicky Bullard, Chief Creative Officer, MullenLowe says: "This has been such a great project to work on. Not only does this playful activation tap into what’s hot in dating culture right now, but it is directly linked to the product. And the track is a definite earworm!"

Caroline Gregory, Global Brand Director at Lynx adds: “As the No. 1 men’s fragrance brand in the world, we’re experts in scent and know the importance it plays in attraction,”.

“The fragrance world can often be stuffy. We believe smelling good makes you feel good and this Valentine’s Day stunt is a great way to have some fun and make lasting impression with Lynx’s range of Irresistible scents.”