McCann Content Studios London Introduces Filthy Clothing Label 'House of Déttol'

"O'Dour Couture" is not just a campaign; it's a conversation starter. Inspired by the high-fashion collections that grace the world's most elite runways, this campaign dares to explore the often overlooked, yet essential, world of laundry through a fashion lens. The creative idea is inventive: a spoof clothing collection from the fictional "House of Déttol," where each piece has been inspired by everyday bacteria. From the "Swea-T-Shirt," a garment marinated in rush-hour perspiration, to the "Little Black Death," a day-to-night staple infested in thick black dirt, each item tells a story of odour and germs that linger long after washing.

McCann Content Studios’ creative idea demonstrates how clothes acquire the germs and odour they hold, even after washing, and how Dettol provides the perfect solution. Unlike fabric softeners and detergent, Dettol Laundry Sanitiser kills 99.9 per cent of odour-causing bacteria.

The campaign strategically utilises social media and influencers’ platforms to engage a broader audience, seamlessly blending humour with brand messaging.

The campaign's social strategy comprises a mix of paid and organic content aimed at educating consumers on the hidden dangers of odour-causing bacteria in clothes. The influencer strategy sees fashion creators at the forefront, using their platforms to amplify the message that with Dettol, you can truly care for the clothes you care about.

The social-first short film, available to watch here, is now live across Instagram and TikTok. This film has been crafted and produced by McCann Content Studios and Craft Manchester to showcase the exaggerated wear and tear on these 'designer' pieces.

From today, posters will be live in high-impact OOH sites across London, designed to emulate fashion billboards during London Fashion Week.

"O'Dour Couture" will dominate the digital space throughout September, coinciding with London Fashion Week. As London Fashion Week celebrates innovation and style, Dettol’s "O'Dour Couture" campaign is a timely reminder that true luxury lies in the details—right down to the clothes you wear and how you care for them.

Nikki Hayward, marketing manager at Dettol, says: “We understand that laundry might not be the most exciting topic for many, but fashion certainly is. That’s why we’re thrilled to launch Dettol’s new ‘O’Dour Couture’ campaign at the same time as the iconic London Fashion Week. We can’t wait to see this campaign come alive on social media and billboards across London, capturing attention and sparking conversations about the crucial role of laundry hygiene in achieving a fresh, germ-free, and fashion-forward look. Our partnership with McCann Content Studios has been fantastic, and we’re excited to see the impact of this collaboration.”

Bianca Eglinton, creative director at McCann Content Studios in London, adds: "Our goal was to take a bold step into the world of high fashion, using satire to make Dettol culturally relevant and unforgettable. We wanted to push boundaries and create something that’s truly unique for the category. Fashion and hygiene are two worlds that don’t often collide, but with “O'Dour Couture”, we’ve brought them together in a way that’s both fun and informative. It’s about more than just killing germs; it’s about elevating the conversation around laundry care and making it as talkable and stylish as the clothes we wear.”