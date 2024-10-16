Just Eat Campaign Promotes Boots and Waitrose partnership

McCann London's creative direction across both partnerships focus on merging the iconic brands’ vibrant worlds with the convenience of Just Eat. The agency’s Creatives have emphasised Waitrose’s joyful colour palette and premium-quality products, seeking to create a campaign that feels both bold, approachable and mouth-watering. They chose to design a visually striking campaign, confident in style, offering a powerful call to action that aligns with the trusted Waitrose brand. The agency’s design for the Boots partnership is similar in style, taking inspiration from both brands' iconic logos and typefaces. The creative direction draws on the urgency and convenience of having essential healthcare and beauty items delivered, using taglines such as "Just Breathe" to tie the two brands together, spotlighting brands including Mitchum, Rimmel and Vaporub.

The campaign’s visuals were created by the following teams: Paul Yull and Gary Arnold, with support from Stephen Yeates and Adam Taylor-Smith created the Waitrose work, whilst Ben Conway and Lauryn Raymond created the Boots work. Alexei Berwitz and Rob Webster were the Creative Directors overseeing the campaign’s creation from end to end.

The 20” film stars Just Eat’s animal characters, first introduced to the brand’s marketing activity in March this year. Directed by the award-winning Tim McNaughton of the Bobbsey Twins, the creative uses the enchantment of puppetry and stop-frame animation to delve into the colourful lives of the animal characters. The puppets were coined by McCann London’s Creative Directors Matt Searle and Olly Wood, and designed and handmade by the renowned Arch Model Studio, the team behind Wes Anderson's Fantastic Mr Fox and Isle Of Dogs.

The Boots creative ran across Radio, Digital and OOH. The Waitrose creative is now live across TV, BVOD, Radio, Digital and OOH including a high-impact London Routemaster Bus and will be running until 3 November.

Andrew Cocker, interim UK marketing director at Just Eat, said "Launching Boots and Waitrose onto the Just Eat platform is an exciting milestone for us, as we expand our category coverage to build on our number one position in food delivery in the UK. The campaign aims to playfully fuse together our respective distinctive assets, bringing together the care and quality of these two iconic brands, with the immediate delivery capability of Just Eat."

Alexei Berwitz and Rob Webster, creative directors at McCann London said, "We wanted to celebrate the 'best of both worlds’ – the convenience of Just Eat with the care and quality of Boots and Waitrose. Our campaign leans into the proud, confident branding of these iconic names while making it clear that Just Eat is now so much more than just takeaway.”

