Work Of The Week: Nationwide, Nurofen, Dr. Pepper and More...
03 October 2024
'Mist Me' for Nationwide by NCA
A year on since Nationwide launched its ‘A Good Way to Bank’ campaign, Dominic West is back as the out-of-touch CEO of A.N.Y. Bank, this time with his daughter. The campaign highlights Nationwide’s unique brand values and the benefits of banking with a ‘modern mutual’ – ownership, profit sharing and doing what’s right by its members. The 50-second film opens with West showing his daughter, played by Grace Hogg-Robinson, a commissioned portrait of himself resembling the Roman Emperor, Caligula. Though alarmingly for her dad, his daughter banks with Nationwide due to its profit sharing, among other benefits.
'Nurofen See My Pain' for Reckitt by McCann London
Nurofen’s Gender Pain Gap research reveals that while pain dismissal is common, women are disproportionately affected. One in two women feel they have had their pain dismissed. Nurofen is working to change this by bringing the issue to the forefront of public awareness. In collaboration with IPG’s Momentum Worldwide and Chiswick Scenery, McCann London produced an eye-catching, larger-than-life Nurofen pill packet installation in the heart of Newcastle. The two-day activation, which ran on the 27 and 28 of September, brought attention to the biases that cause women's pain to be dismissed or downplayed.
'Try More Weird' for Dr. Pepper by The Pablo
Dr Pepper is asking consumers to embrace a “weird” perspective within their lives as it promotes its no-sugar drink, Dr Pepper Zero. The soft drink brand has released a campaign made up of three 20-second films created by Pablo, promoting the creative platform “Try More Weird”. Each ‘Public weird announcement’ features a doctor with a can of Dr Pepper Zero for a head, trying to make break times more interesting by explaining to audiences why their lives could be better if they seek out strange things for entertainment.
'Same day' for British Gas by T&Pm
British Gas, the UK's leading energy and home services provider, today announces the launch of a powerful new multi-channel campaign showcasing their commitment to providing fast and reliable heating and hot water repairs. This service is available to all UK households, regardless of whether they are existing British Gas customers, demonstrating the company's dedication to keeping the nation warm.
'Every Connection Counts' for Vodafone by Grey London
Grey London brings a heartwarming tale on the power of connection for Vodafone Ireland. The new network campaign has been built on Vodafone’s belief that every connection, no matter how small, has the power to create a positive difference in people’s lives. To bring this key message to life, Grey London produced a hero TV commercial (TVC) that sees a mother returning to cycling after a long hiatus. She struggles to keep pace with her friends across the beautiful and challenging Irish countryside. But through a touching message that she receives from her daughter, using the Vodafone network, she finds the spirit to carry on, highlighting how ‘Every Connection Counts’.
'You Belong Here' for Capita by Accenture Song
Accenture Song and Capita are together launching their latest suite of recruitment films for the British Army that will integrate into the You Belong Here campaign, lifting the lid on the personal and professional benefits of joining the British Army. The “You Belong Here” campaign has been expanded to shine a light on the surprising, important and enduring skills that recruits can develop as part of a career in the British Army.
‘Daydreaming' for Very by The Gate
Very is encouraging families to kick off their Christmas shopping early with its latest toys campaign, ‘Daydreaming.’ With research showing that over three-fifths of people start thinking about Christmas in October, the retailer aims to help parents secure gifts ahead of the festive rush while also offering flexible payment options to spread the cost.
‘Delay the Delivery’ for Bloom & Wild by The Or
Bloom & Wild is urging everyone to rethink rushing to buy gifts when a baby first arrives. Research conducted by the brand has uncovered a growing epidemic of loneliness among new parents, with over 82 per cent of them feeling isolated. In response, the company is launching a new initiative to address this issue. ‘Delay the Delivery’ is a new campaign developed by creative agency The Or, which encourages friends and family to show their love and support in a more thoughtful way—by intentionally sending gifts later.