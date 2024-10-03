Work Of The Week: Nationwide, Nurofen, Dr. Pepper and More...

'Every Connection Counts' for Vodafone by Grey London

Grey London brings a heartwarming tale on the power of connection for Vodafone Ireland. The new network campaign has been built on Vodafone’s belief that every connection, no matter how small, has the power to create a positive difference in people’s lives. To bring this key message to life, Grey London produced a hero TV commercial (TVC) that sees a mother returning to cycling after a long hiatus. She struggles to keep pace with her friends across the beautiful and challenging Irish countryside. But through a touching message that she receives from her daughter, using the Vodafone network, she finds the spirit to carry on, highlighting how ‘Every Connection Counts’.

