GB Snowsport Celebrates Athlete's Olympic and Paralympic Achievements

GB Snowsport, the organisation responsible for managing Britain’s Olympic and Paralympic ski and snowboard athletes, launches a new print and digital campaign which highlights Britain’s iconic snowsport achievements.

Designed in collaboration with creative agency, BMB, the ads feature iconic imagery from photographer, Sam Mellish, and coach, Jamie Matthews of athletes of British snowsport athletes including Freestyle Snowboard World Champion Mia Brookes, showcasing the remarkable successes, heritage, achievements and longstanding history that Britain has in international skiing and snowboarding.

A series of four print ads will appear across the Financial Times between now and early December. All the ads show British Athletes in motion and include a call to action to partner with GB Snowsports in the run up to and over the 2026 winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Ted Smith, head of design at BMB said: “The department really enjoyed working on this one. We wanted the typography and art direction to reflect the adrenaline and energy of winter sports to help celebrate the remarkable athletes representing the UK.”

Chris Scott, head of external relations at GB Snowsport, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to bring Britain’s excellence in international skiing and snowboarding to the attention of the country through this campaign. Through BMB’s input, we’ve managed to convey the drama and skill of some of our nation’s most incredible athletes, in a way that brings new life to some of our most exhilarating sports.”



The GB Snowsport x Financial Times partnership will gain further exposure through the FT’s presence on GB Snowsport’s Alpine World Cup team’s 2024/25 race suit from the start of the Alpine World Cup season.

CREDITS

Creative Director: Dave Beattie

Head of design: Ted Smith

Designer: Sam Hamer

Business Lead: Matthew Bonny