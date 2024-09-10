The Ugly Truth Behind Attack Ads

The dust is settling after the 2024 UK general election, and the political ads aiming to inspire – or scare – voters into making a decision have quieted down for the time being.

Looking at the past 12 months, with fake news, the surveillance tech of artificial intelligence and attack ads, one might be forgiven for thinking one has stepped into George Orwell’s nightmarish vision from Nineteen Eighty-Four.

In the dystopian classic, workers gather for a daily routine of ‘Two Minutes Hate’, where they watch films of rebel leader Emmanuel Goldstein designed to whip its viewers into a frenzied state of distrust, fear and hatred. Look at some of the crude ‘attack ads’ deployed by both main political parties in recent years, and it might seem as if they’re taking a leaf from the Orwellian playbook.

On the attack during 2024 election

There were some striking examples this year. On the Conservative side, we had ‘Better Call Kier’ – which suggested Starmer had given advice to Islamist terrorists during his career as a criminal barrister – and an attack ad on Sadiq Khan, which portrayed London as the “crime capital of the world” (it was later revealed the video footage of terrified commuters was not filmed in London, but a New York subway station after false reports of gunfire).

From Labour, there were attack ads excoriating Rishi Sunak’s wife for her former non-dom tax status and a particularly distasteful ad claiming the former PM doesn’t believe that child sex abusers should go to prison. The latter drew widespread criticism within the Labour Party, from MPs and loyal members alike.

It was all quite unedifying, not least for those of us working in advertising. And it leads to the question of whether gutter-talk and misleading claims can really win an election.

Negative campaigning might seem edgier and more prevalent now than it has been in the UK historically, but it isn’t new, and the truth is that it can work – but only if it taps into doubts that already exist in the public’s/voters’ minds.

Just think of Saatchi & Saatchi’s ‘Labour Isn’t Working’ poster used in Margaret Thatcher’s 1979 campaign, where an image of a winding dole queue resonated with the nation’s concerns about unemployment.