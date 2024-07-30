BMB branding division designs identity for Sky TV channel 'Rewind TV'

The investment in this offering comes off the back of work with private equity firms such as Lion Capital, and other specialist financial services brands.

BMB CEO, Jason Cobbold, founding partner David Bain and head of design, Ted Smith, will head up the new division.

Rewind TV co-founder, Oscar Beuselinck, said, “We are thrilled to have partnered with BMB for the development of our brand strategy and identity. Their deep understanding of our vision has been instrumental in bringing Rewind TV to life and they’ve exceeded our expectations at every turn."

Jason Cobbold, CEO of BMB added: "At BMB, we have always looked at how we can use creativity to help businesses as a whole - and this approach is more important for the C-suite today than ever. I’m thrilled to launch BMB Forge into the world, officially bringing together our strategic insight and design capabilities under one offering.”

David Bain, founding partner at BMB commented: “My lifelong respect for blacksmiths is only exceeded by that of design. Creating brands from the ground up is about as challenging and rewarding as it gets. It’s just a shame that there are no anvils involved.”

Ted Smith concluded: “Design’s impact on brand perception has always been integral. Interweaving design thinking with strategic expertise, BMB Forge will ensure our design output is as effective as possible.”

Ted Smith was appointed as BMB’s head of design in April 2022 and since then has elevated the agency’s design capability, working across all BMB’s channels and disciplines on accounts including Samsung, Farrow & Ball, Free Now, Breast Cancer Now and Nike.