Kerry invests £5m in marketing for blended oat and dairy product Smug

Victoria Southern, strategy, marketing and innovation director at Kerry Dairy Consumer Foods said: “With this first-to-market category launch, it was essential to invest in a robust, integrated marketing approach and we are excited for the TV ad to hit screens across the country. It delivers against our ‘better together’ messaging, painting the picture of a romantic match made in heaven whilst amplifying the playful and warm tone of the brand, which we feel will resonate with consumers.”

The ad launch follows a successful soft launch that started with the innovative new product range hitting industry headlines. This was followed by national and consumer coverage off the back of media sampling activity, getting SMUG Dairy in the hands of leading journalists across the country. Running alongside this was a supporting influencer programme, with content sitting on influencer channels as well as brand social channels, which were created and managed by Aduro Communications.

A robust shopper campaign executed by Melli saw the SMUG Dairy range building distribution across Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons. An in-store sampling activity will also be occurring in key Sainsbury’s stores, giving shoppers the opportunity to trial the range. Shopper communication, from magazine adverts, in-store POS, social media adverts, online banners and digital coupons are helping people to discover SMUG Dairy and trial the range. A six-week nationwide interactive sampling activity will commence at the end of May across key retailer partners timed to coordinate with the TV campaign.

Southern continued: “Introducing a brand-new concept to a historically binary industry presented a fundamental need for a marketing campaign centred around brand education which has formed the basis of our strategy. This is an exciting launch for Kerry Dairy Consumer Foods as we continue to deliver against our mission to reimagine dairy through innovation and sustainability to inspire a better future.”

The marketing brief has been executed by four industry-leading agencies; BMB, Aduro Communications, Dentsu and Melli, working in collaboration to get conscious dairy lovers aware of and buying SMUG Dairy.