British Creativity The Gallic Way

Despite having lived nearly half of my life in the UK, I still feel about 90 per cent French. I’m reminded of my roots every day (often because you Brits take any opportunity to poke fun at the French) and my Gallic way of thinking is so ingrained that no amount of scrambled eggs could ever fully disarrange it.

Whilst I’m resigned to the fact that I will never be fluent in all British references or know the back catalogue of The Beatles by heart, there are a few advantages to being a foreigner in our creative industry.

People living abroad are naturally curious and profoundly hopeful. They have left what and who they know behind to see ‘what if’. Could the grass on the other side of the fence possibly be greener?

Brighter? Better? Fairer? Anyone who left their childhood villages to go and try and their luck in the big city or crossed the tracks for glitzier districts will know that feeling. Why not me? You need that naïve yet adventurous spirit to progress in advertising.