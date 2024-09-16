Art, Ethics And Serenity: Pim Lai’s creative inspirations

M.C. Escher's Relativity

I’ve always been a huge fan of M.C. Escher’s artwork. Relativity in particular, is one of his most fascinating, inspiring pieces.

The way it manipulates perspective and reality is nothing short of mesmerising. And despite it being static and in black and white - two Big No’s in today’s highly saturated, moving picture world - it evokes a sense of movement and fluidity.

Escher’s genius lies not just in the technical execution, but in the way his art invites viewers to rethink their perception of reality. It’s a wonderful way to show how the suspension of disbelief can be a powerful tool in storytelling.