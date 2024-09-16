my creative life
Art, Ethics And Serenity: Pim Lai’s creative inspirations
BMB’s creative director shares her greatest influences, from Daniel Keyes’ literary ingenuity to the beauty of Thailand’s Cheow Lan Lake
16 September 2024
M.C. Escher's Relativity
I’ve always been a huge fan of M.C. Escher’s artwork. Relativity in particular, is one of his most fascinating, inspiring pieces.
The way it manipulates perspective and reality is nothing short of mesmerising. And despite it being static and in black and white - two Big No’s in today’s highly saturated, moving picture world - it evokes a sense of movement and fluidity.
Escher’s genius lies not just in the technical execution, but in the way his art invites viewers to rethink their perception of reality. It’s a wonderful way to show how the suspension of disbelief can be a powerful tool in storytelling.
Flowers for Algernon by Daniel Keyes
Some stories stay with you. Flowers for Algernon was one such story for me.
This book is about a lab mouse and a man with intellectual disabilities who undergo surgery to increase their intelligence.
The author’s words make you feel deeply, the themes stay with you.
Told masterfully through progress reports of the protagonist, Charlie Gordon, the language evolves with Charlie’s cognitive abilities and self-awareness.
This thought-provoking, powerful commentary on the ethics of scientific experimentation and human morality is so relevant today (much like the ongoing debate around technological advancements and its effect on the human psyche).
It really makes one question the science and ethics of what we could do, versus what we should do.
Cheow Lan Lake, Thailand
A long time ago, my art teacher once said to me, “If you’re feeling stuck, look to nature for inspiration.” Cheow Lan Lake is a perfect example of that.
Cheow Lan Lake is a manmade lake in a national park in Thailand, created as part of a hydroelectric project. It’s surrounded by some of the most dramatic landscapes: limestone cliffs and caves, dense jungle and vivid emerald waters.
There are many things I love about the lake. Being there, unplugged from the world, sleeping in a floating bungalow, trekking through the jungle, kayaking and catching glimpses of wild elephants and tapirs, stargazing at night was soulfully refreshing.
But the most compelling part of Cheow Lan Lake for me is its serenity. A reminder that sometimes, inspiration hits hardest when we’re not constantly chasing it.
Pim Lai is the creative director at BMB