Work Of The Week
Work Of The Week: Mini M&M's, Hilton, Suzuki, Currys And More...
The best creative, curated
08 August 2024
'Mini in size, big on fun' for M&M's by T&Pm
For the very first time, Mars Wrigley has brought M&M’s Minis to Europe, and for the launch, instead of thinking big, Mars Wrigley and agency partners T&Pm thought small, with their campaign ‘Mini in size, big on fun’. The campaign plays with scale through a variety of disruptive media choices. From a TV commercial that shrinks before your very eyes, to outdoor posters that feature sports in miniature, every media placement reflects the theme of big to small.
Hilton’s Curio Collection by Dentsu Creative
Hotel chain Hilton is embracing originality by highlighting the distinct character and personality of each location in its upscale Curio Collection brand. By collaborating with emerging creative talents as well as Dentsu Creative, Hilton captures and showcases the unique aspects of each property.
‘Ways to Shop' for Ikea by Mother
Ikea's latest social media campaign, created by Mother, aims to draw attention to the arrival of its click-and-collect service which hopes to inform customers that they can now pick up products from locations closer to home. In ‘Ways to Shop,’ a Monster Puppet Ikea riffs off classic B-movies as we see a giant puppet version of the iconic blue Ikea building moving across the city to new locations.
‘Butt Boxes’ for Keep Britain Tidy by VCCP
UK-based independent environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy and VCCP has created a social campaign featuring an interactive DOOH special build which distributes ‘Butt Boxes’, to help smokers responsibly dispose of their cigarette butts. Keep Britain Tidy’s research shows that the number one reason smokers give for dropping cigarette butts is that they are unable to find a bin. Building on this research, Keep Britain Tidy is making thousands of ‘Butt Boxes’ available for smokers to reduce cigarette litter.
Black 40 for M·A·C by Grey
Lick and M·A·C have forged a collab to announce the launch of M·A·C Black 40 - a limited edition paint that celebrates black as the ultimate colour for self-expression. To promote it, a campaign was developed in collaboration with Grey London that encourages people to express themself by embracing the shade. For 40 years, M·A·C has empowered people to express themselves through makeup and colour, now they have joined forces with Lick in a campaign that reframes a historically daunting colour in both beauty and interiors as inspiring and accessible. M·A·C Black 40 is a rich, matt jet black that is versatile and timeless - the one colour that fits all.
‘The best secret on the road’ for Suzuki by TMW Unlimited
The first campaign for Suzuki from TMW Unlimited sees the car brand claim that its Swift model is ‘the best secret on the road’ and that those in the know hope to keep it that way. Following the brand’s ‘Good Different’ platform, the campaign aims to help the Suzuki Swift stand out from the crowd against ‘increasingly formulaic ads’ by presenting the different strategies that owners will go to in order to keep it from becoming too popular with other drivers.
'The Revived' for The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
On July 30, 2024, at the Olympic Games in Paris, Ukraine presented a digital Olympic team composed of Ukrainian athletes who died as a result of Russian aggression and were "revived" using artificial intelligence. The campaign's main character is young boxer Maksym Halinichev, who died on the front line in 2023. Alongside him are five other athletes who also became the victims of the Russian war. "The Revived," with the consent of their relatives and families, will share their very personal stories and will be at the Olympics, fulfilling a dream they had before Russia killed them.
'To Chase a Dream' for On
As the world anticipates the legendary men’s 5,000m race at the Olympic Games in Paris on 10 August, Swiss sportswear brand On is launching To Chase a Dream - the final episode of On’s Olympic short film trilogy Dream Together. The 9-minute film follows Dominic Lobalu’s inspiring and emotional journey as an orphaned refugee escaping the war-torn region of South Sudan, to a Gold medal at the European Championships in Rome.
'Laptop Rage' for Currys by AMV BBDO
Tech retailer Currys' latest campaign from AMV BBDO showcases its expertise in supporting stressed customers with advice - however severe the laptop rage they may be facing. Part of the brand’s 'Beyond Techspectations' brand platform, the 'Laptop Rage' campaign continues to reaffirm the important role of its go-to tech experts and showcase the brand’s commitment to customer service with the ads spotlighting Currys’ colleagues’ ingenious methods of calming stressed-out customers with supportive guidance.
'Left Unsaid' for Breast Cancer Now by BMB
Research and support charity Breast Cancer Now has created a social campaign to draw attention to things people living with breast cancer often don’t speak about. 'Left Unsaid' is the next chapter of the charity’s 'Real Talk' campaign, created by BMB. The new work will run alongside the original TV spot, highlighting that the charity is the place to turn to for anything and everything to do with breast cancer. These brand-new social media spots encourage people to open up conversations about the subject.