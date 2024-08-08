Work Of The Week: Mini M&M's, Hilton, Suzuki, Currys And More...

‘The best secret on the road’ for Suzuki by TMW Unlimited

The first campaign for Suzuki from TMW Unlimited sees the car brand claim that its Swift model is ‘the best secret on the road’ and that those in the know hope to keep it that way. Following the brand’s ‘Good Different’ platform, the campaign aims to help the Suzuki Swift stand out from the crowd against ‘increasingly formulaic ads’ by presenting the different strategies that owners will go to in order to keep it from becoming too popular with other drivers.