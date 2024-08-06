currys amv bbdo laptop rage

Currys tackles 'Laptop Rage' with expert customer service

The latest series of tongue-in-cheek TV, digital and social spots developed by AMV BBDO, showcase the expertise of the brand’s tech experts

By Creative Salon

06 August 2024

Tech retailer Currys' latest campaign showcases its expertise in supporting stressed customers with advice - however severe the laptop rage they may be facing.

Part of the brand’s 'Beyond Techspectations' brand platform, the 'Laptop Rage' campaign continues to reaffirm the important role of its go-to tech experts and showcase the brand’s commitment to customer service with the ads spotlighting Currys’ colleagues’ ingenious methods of calming stressed-out customers with supportive guidance.

Teaming up with AMV BBDO and Spark Foundry, the brand showcases the empathy displayed by its expert colleagues as they assist customers in choosing the perfect laptop, as Currys head of brand and advertising Aisling Lancaster explains: “These ads again highlight our brand superpower; our colleague expertise. This time by focussing on a real, relatable human truth – that rage we’ve all felt towards our laptop when it’s not quite working in the way it should. And of course, whatever the level of laptop rage you’re feeling, our expert team is ready and waiting to help. The use of humour and the unexpected lengths our colleagues go to not only lightens the mood but also boosts memorability of our brand and offer.”

AMV BBDO creative directors Jeremy Tribe and Dave Westland said: “We’re all familiar with Laptop Rage… infuriating lagging, crashing and the dreaded spinning wheel of death – and the intense stress these can bring. With the back-to-school period being the typical time to upgrade, our task was to ensure Currys remains consumers’ go-to laptop destination - with their fully trained employees on hand to diagnose the problem in the most unexpected ways.”

Spark Foundry UK planning director Sophia Evans added: “With new technology being a key motivator for store visits, Currys wanted to communicate the benefits of buying new tech, such as laptops, from its stores ahead of the New Term. As this audience values expertise, we were able to drive awareness of the New Term campaign by using a blend of channels to highlight both the special offers and how Currys’ colleagues can help any individuals experiencing the all-too-familiar laptop rage.”

The three films, directed by Greg Bell through Red Studios, will run nationwide across TV, VOD, OOH and social media.

Credits

Client: Currys

Brand: Currys

Campaign title: Laptop Rage

Client name: Dan Rubel, Ailsing Lancaster, Philip Barnes and Alex Boothe

CCO: Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott

Creative Director: Jez Tribe and Dave Westland

Creative Team: Rachel Tweedy and Jamie Chang

Agency Planning Team: Sam Williams and Summer Taylor

Agency Account Team: Annabel Jerome, Georgia Phillips, Leo Hollond and Jonny White

Agency Producer: Rory Elms

Media Agency: Spark Foundry

Production Company: Red Studios

Director: Greg Bell @ Nice Shirt

Production Co. Producer: Richard Martin @ Nice Shirt

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.