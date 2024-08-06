Currys tackles 'Laptop Rage' with expert customer service

Tech retailer Currys' latest campaign showcases its expertise in supporting stressed customers with advice - however severe the laptop rage they may be facing.

Part of the brand’s 'Beyond Techspectations' brand platform, the 'Laptop Rage' campaign continues to reaffirm the important role of its go-to tech experts and showcase the brand’s commitment to customer service with the ads spotlighting Currys’ colleagues’ ingenious methods of calming stressed-out customers with supportive guidance.