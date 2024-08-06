Currys tackles 'Laptop Rage' with expert customer service
The latest series of tongue-in-cheek TV, digital and social spots developed by AMV BBDO, showcase the expertise of the brand’s tech experts
06 August 2024
Tech retailer Currys' latest campaign showcases its expertise in supporting stressed customers with advice - however severe the laptop rage they may be facing.
Part of the brand’s 'Beyond Techspectations' brand platform, the 'Laptop Rage' campaign continues to reaffirm the important role of its go-to tech experts and showcase the brand’s commitment to customer service with the ads spotlighting Currys’ colleagues’ ingenious methods of calming stressed-out customers with supportive guidance.
Teaming up with AMV BBDO and Spark Foundry, the brand showcases the empathy displayed by its expert colleagues as they assist customers in choosing the perfect laptop, as Currys head of brand and advertising Aisling Lancaster explains: “These ads again highlight our brand superpower; our colleague expertise. This time by focussing on a real, relatable human truth – that rage we’ve all felt towards our laptop when it’s not quite working in the way it should. And of course, whatever the level of laptop rage you’re feeling, our expert team is ready and waiting to help. The use of humour and the unexpected lengths our colleagues go to not only lightens the mood but also boosts memorability of our brand and offer.”
AMV BBDO creative directors Jeremy Tribe and Dave Westland said: “We’re all familiar with Laptop Rage… infuriating lagging, crashing and the dreaded spinning wheel of death – and the intense stress these can bring. With the back-to-school period being the typical time to upgrade, our task was to ensure Currys remains consumers’ go-to laptop destination - with their fully trained employees on hand to diagnose the problem in the most unexpected ways.”
Spark Foundry UK planning director Sophia Evans added: “With new technology being a key motivator for store visits, Currys wanted to communicate the benefits of buying new tech, such as laptops, from its stores ahead of the New Term. As this audience values expertise, we were able to drive awareness of the New Term campaign by using a blend of channels to highlight both the special offers and how Currys’ colleagues can help any individuals experiencing the all-too-familiar laptop rage.”
The three films, directed by Greg Bell through Red Studios, will run nationwide across TV, VOD, OOH and social media.
Credits
Client: Currys
Brand: Currys
Campaign title: Laptop Rage
Client name: Dan Rubel, Ailsing Lancaster, Philip Barnes and Alex Boothe
CCO: Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott
Creative Director: Jez Tribe and Dave Westland
Creative Team: Rachel Tweedy and Jamie Chang
Agency Planning Team: Sam Williams and Summer Taylor
Agency Account Team: Annabel Jerome, Georgia Phillips, Leo Hollond and Jonny White
Agency Producer: Rory Elms
Media Agency: Spark Foundry
Production Company: Red Studios
Director: Greg Bell @ Nice Shirt
Production Co. Producer: Richard Martin @ Nice Shirt