Bloom & Wild Encourages a Delay in Sending Baby Gifts

The campaign, developed with The Or, asks friends and family to 'Delay the Delivery' to prevent overwhelming new parents

27 September 2024

Yesterday was the day most babies are born in the UK, a time when new parents are showered with gifts, flowers, and well-wishes.

However, Bloom & Wild is urging everyone to rethink rushing to buy gifts when a baby first arrives. Research conducted by the brand has uncovered a growing epidemic of loneliness among new parents, with over 82 per cent of them feeling isolated. In response, the company is launching a new initiative to address this issue.

‘Delay the Delivery’ is a new campaign developed by creative agency The Or, which encourages friends and family to show their love and support in a more thoughtful way—by intentionally sending gifts later. 

The idea is simple: instead of overwhelming new parents with gifts right after the baby is born, when support is plentiful, loved ones can schedule their gifts to arrive when they are needed most—one to three months after the baby arrives. 

This is when most new parents report feeling the most isolated and lonely, usually around the time their partner returns to work and the initial wave of excitement fades.

Through Bloom & Wild’s Better Late Delivery function, consumers can pre-order flowers and gifts to ensure their caring gestures arrive when they can have the greatest impact.

  • Wild&Bloom

The campaign is the latest activation under the Care Wildly brand platform.

Charlotte Langley, chief marketing officer at Bloom & Wild commented: "By speaking to customers who are new parents, we found that receiving support from loved ones is particularly important one to three months after a new baby arrives. But most of us rush to give our attention (and gifts!) in the first couple of weeks, and focus mainly on the baby. But instead, with our Better Late Delivery, we’re encouraging people to think about when their care would mean the most and have created a special collection of gifts to give new parents a boost."

Charlene Chandrasekaran, executive creative director at The Or said: “Bringing home your newborn for the first time is a wild experience. And whilst being showered in love the minute your baby arrives is wonderful, that feeling of isolation when you’re one month in and everyone has gone back to work, is real. It’s the time when you need the most support. So we’re excited that ‘Delay the Delivery’ will hopefully encourage people to Care Wildly beyond birth.”

Credits

The Or

Berlin Abraham- Group Brand Director

Charlene Chandrasekaran- Executive Creative Director

Sarah Oberman- Strategy Partner

Metz ti Bryan- Production Partner

Jacob Hellstrom- Senior Creative

Hannah Currey- PR Director

Nik House- Design Director

Earnies

Nikki Collins- Founder

Danielle Moore- Senior Account Director

Bloom & Wild

Charlotte Langley- Chief Marketing Officer

Charlotte Robertson- Brand Lead

Laura Rees Weeden - Creative Director

Amy Sanchez- PR Lead

