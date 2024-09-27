Bloom & Wild Encourages a Delay in Sending Baby Gifts

Yesterday was the day most babies are born in the UK, a time when new parents are showered with gifts, flowers, and well-wishes.

However, Bloom & Wild is urging everyone to rethink rushing to buy gifts when a baby first arrives. Research conducted by the brand has uncovered a growing epidemic of loneliness among new parents, with over 82 per cent of them feeling isolated. In response, the company is launching a new initiative to address this issue.

‘Delay the Delivery’ is a new campaign developed by creative agency The Or, which encourages friends and family to show their love and support in a more thoughtful way—by intentionally sending gifts later.

The idea is simple: instead of overwhelming new parents with gifts right after the baby is born, when support is plentiful, loved ones can schedule their gifts to arrive when they are needed most—one to three months after the baby arrives.

This is when most new parents report feeling the most isolated and lonely, usually around the time their partner returns to work and the initial wave of excitement fades.

Through Bloom & Wild’s Better Late Delivery function, consumers can pre-order flowers and gifts to ensure their caring gestures arrive when they can have the greatest impact.