Artists redesign critical Father's Day cards for CALM
The suicide prevention charity and creative agency The Or have enlisted an array of artists to redesign generic and insulting cards
20 May 2024
On Sunday 16 June, the UK will celebrate Father’s Day. That means thousands of dads nationwide will receive heartfelt cards from their kids, right? Wrong.
Father’s Day cards are painfully generic or just outright insulting, perpetuating stereotypes and distinctly absent of the loving attitude that dads deserve.
To bring new meaning to Father’s Day, independent creative company The Or, in partnership with the suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), has enlisted an array of artists to redesign generic cards by bringing new positive messaging to the forefront.
'The Father’s Day Redesign' aims to redefine stereotypical messaging, instead encouraging a loving and positive narrative when it comes to expressing emotions to our father figures.
Over thirty artists have contributed work to the project, including Marylou Faure, Hattie Stewart and Oli Fowler.
Each design will be up for online auction, starting on 23 May, via The Auction Collective. The public can bid for their favourite artwork and receive the card in time for Father’s Day, with all proceeds going to CALM.
Every card is a one-of-a-kind design, signed by the artist. The auction will run until 5 June. Bidding starts at £25.
Each artist has provided a description of their card, with many using this opportunity to describe their gratitude and love towards their own father figures.
Simon Gunning, CEO of Campaign Against Living Miserably, said: “I'm a dad to two fantastic kids and I tell them I love them every single day - and they say it right back. We have come such a long way in breaking down stereotypes around masculinity and what it means to be a man and a father, but there's still so much work to be done, especially when you consider that 75 per cent of all suicides are male. This brilliant partnership speaks volumes to that need, showing that dads deserve to be shown love, support, and care on Father's Day as much as mums do on Mother's Day, and it will hopefully help us to raise vital funds to continue the lifesaving work that we're doing.”
Charlene Chandrasekaran, executive creative director at The Or added: “Mother's Day card designs are always thoughtful and heartfelt. 'Happy Father's Day you old twat' or a picture of a pint of beer doesn’t quite have that same level of warmth. The Father's Day Redesign is here to shine a light on how we communicate with our father figures, reframing the narrative with positivity and openness. We’re thrilled to partner with CALM on this project, as well as an array of exceptional artistic talent.”
The full list of artists involved:
Marla Morris
Credits
The Or
Dan Morris - Executive Creative Director
Charlene Chandresakaran - Executive Creative Director
Tom Snell- Creative
Dylan Hartigan- Creative
Nik House - Design Director
Ruth Armitt- Producer
Hannah Currey- PR Director