Artists redesign critical Father's Day cards for CALM

The suicide prevention charity and creative agency The Or have enlisted an array of artists to redesign generic and insulting cards

By Creative Salon

20 May 2024

On Sunday 16 June, the UK will celebrate Father’s Day. That means thousands of dads nationwide will receive heartfelt cards from their kids, right? Wrong.

Father’s Day cards are painfully generic or just outright insulting, perpetuating stereotypes and distinctly absent of the loving attitude that dads deserve.

To bring new meaning to Father’s Day, independent creative company The Or, in partnership with the suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), has enlisted an array of artists to redesign generic cards by bringing new positive messaging to the forefront.

'The Father’s Day Redesign' aims to redefine stereotypical messaging, instead encouraging a loving and positive narrative when it comes to expressing emotions to our father figures.

Over thirty artists have contributed work to the project, including Marylou Faure, Hattie Stewart and Oli Fowler.

Each design will be up for online auction, starting on 23 May, via The Auction Collective. The public can bid for their favourite artwork and receive the card in time for Father’s Day, with all proceeds going to CALM.

Every card is a one-of-a-kind design, signed by the artist. The auction will run until 5 June. Bidding starts at £25.

Each artist has provided a description of their card, with many using this opportunity to describe their gratitude and love towards their own father figures.

Simon Gunning, CEO of Campaign Against Living Miserably, said: “I'm a dad to two fantastic kids and I tell them I love them every single day - and they say it right back. We have come such a long way in breaking down stereotypes around masculinity and what it means to be a man and a father, but there's still so much work to be done, especially when you consider that 75 per cent of all suicides are male. This brilliant partnership speaks volumes to that need, showing that dads deserve to be shown love, support, and care on Father's Day as much as mums do on Mother's Day, and it will hopefully help us to raise vital funds to continue the lifesaving work that we're doing.”

Charlene Chandrasekaran, executive creative director at The Or added: “Mother's Day card designs are always thoughtful and heartfelt. 'Happy Father's Day you old twat' or a picture of a pint of beer doesn’t quite have that same level of warmth. The Father's Day Redesign is here to shine a light on how we communicate with our father figures, reframing the narrative with positivity and openness. We’re thrilled to partner with CALM on this project, as well as an array of exceptional artistic talent.”

The full list of artists involved:


Absolute Felter

Adam Bridgland

Alex Egan

Andy Goodman

Benjamin Thomas Taylor

Bob & Eve

Ceal Warnants

Damien Weighill

Dorny Sunday

Ellie Hopley (Shuturp)

Eynon Jones

Harry Zeederberg

Hattie Stewart

HRC Illustrates

Jack Mears

Jason Ford

Jim Brook

Jennifer Hayashi

Katy Welsh

Maggie Williams

Marylou Faure

Matt Munday

Maya Mitten

Marla Morris

Murugiah

Oli Fowler

Oli Frape

Paul Davis

Ryan Hawaii

RUDE

Tina Crawford

Tony Green

Zoey Kim

Credits

The Or

Dan Morris - Executive Creative Director

Charlene Chandresakaran - Executive Creative Director

Tom Snell- Creative

Dylan Hartigan- Creative

Nik House - Design Director

Ruth Armitt- Producer

Hannah Currey- PR Director

