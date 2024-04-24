tailscom the or never average

Tails.com celebrates the unique needs of every dog

'Never Average' is The Or's first piece of work for the brand

24 April 2024

Tails.com has introduced its new brand platform, ‘Never Average’, which is dedicated to celebrating the unique needs of every dog. Developed in partnership with The Or, Tails.com’s new creative agency, the concept showcases all the visible and invisible details of individual dogs that make them multifaceted and ‘never average’.

The hero brand film demonstrates how even amongst one of the most common dog breeds in the UK, every dog is still an individual. In the film, thousands of labradors are singled out by things that make them unique, in a nod to their personal preferences and personalities. ‘Never Average’ comes to life in a joyful, surreal world, designed to be more memorable than your average dog food ad.

The spot has been directed by Max Siedentopf, known for his work for Apple, Gucci and Nickelodeon.

Ian Pate, brand director at Tails.com commented: “At Tails.com, we want to change the world of pet food for good, and this starts with rejecting the idea that ‘one size fits all’ for dogs. With ‘Never Average’ we share our belief that each dog has unique, evolving nutritional needs, meaning every detail matters, no matter how small. In this campaign, we’re championing the individual personalities, details and needs of dogs distinctively, with a clear link to our 100% tailored dog food.”

Dan Morris, executive creative director at The Or added: “We don’t have average ‘human food’ because we all have different needs, preferences and tastes. Dogs are no different. They are just as unique, special and complex in all the right ways, so they should be fed like it.”

To further build on the brand platform, Mother Design has created a new brand world for Tails.com. Tackling the pet food industry’s ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to creative expression, the team has overhauled the brand’s visual and tonal world. Ultimately, the brand celebrates the personal relationships we have with our pets and the unique details of every dog, all while establishing Tails.com as a trusted partner for nutrition for your dog.

Kirsty Minns, partner at Mother Design said: “Having a dog as part of your family is a journey that is joyful yet unpredictable. We wanted to develop a brand world that could truthfully capture all of those moments, rejecting the industry trope of ‘picture perfect’ ownership and showcasing the many facets of dog parenthood in a way no other brand is doing.”

Goodstuff has planned the campaign’s media strategy to launch with a bang. The film will air in peak TV programming housed across Channel 4 and Sky, as well as the broadcasters' respective BVOD platforms. A blend of paper and digital OOH across London and the South of England will also be live to supplement the TV + VOD activity, across major sites including Waterloo Motion.

