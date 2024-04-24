Tails.com celebrates the unique needs of every dog

The hero brand film demonstrates how even amongst one of the most common dog breeds in the UK, every dog is still an individual. In the film, thousands of labradors are singled out by things that make them unique, in a nod to their personal preferences and personalities. ‘Never Average’ comes to life in a joyful, surreal world, designed to be more memorable than your average dog food ad.

The spot has been directed by Max Siedentopf, known for his work for Apple, Gucci and Nickelodeon.

Ian Pate, brand director at Tails.com commented: “At Tails.com, we want to change the world of pet food for good, and this starts with rejecting the idea that ‘one size fits all’ for dogs. With ‘Never Average’ we share our belief that each dog has unique, evolving nutritional needs, meaning every detail matters, no matter how small. In this campaign, we’re championing the individual personalities, details and needs of dogs distinctively, with a clear link to our 100% tailored dog food.”

Dan Morris, executive creative director at The Or added: “We don’t have average ‘human food’ because we all have different needs, preferences and tastes. Dogs are no different. They are just as unique, special and complex in all the right ways, so they should be fed like it.”

To further build on the brand platform, Mother Design has created a new brand world for Tails.com. Tackling the pet food industry’s ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to creative expression, the team has overhauled the brand’s visual and tonal world. Ultimately, the brand celebrates the personal relationships we have with our pets and the unique details of every dog, all while establishing Tails.com as a trusted partner for nutrition for your dog.