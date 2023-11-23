Netflix stages 'Squid Game: The Challenge' pop-ups across UK

Two pop-up events will be open for one day, at Westfield London on 25 November and The Trafford Centre, Manchester, on 2 December. Fans will have the unique opportunity to compete in a variety of Squid Game: The Challenge inspired games, including the Dalgona cookie challenge and marbles, as well as new skill-testing games.

The pop-ups mark the first work for Netflix from the independent creative shop, The Or London. The Or won the opportunity following a competitive pitch earlier this year.

The work has been created alongside the production company, We Make Stuff Happen.

Visitors will also get the chance to meet the iconic guards and Young-Hee, the giant doll featured in the series’ Red Light, Green Light game.

Winners will have the opportunity to take home an array of exclusive prizes, including the iconic Squid Game tracksuits and cash up to £456.00.