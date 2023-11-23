Netflix stages 'Squid Game: The Challenge' pop-ups across UK
The London and Manchester pop-ups mark the first work for Netflix from the independent creative shop The Or London
23 November 2023
To celebrate the launch of 'Squid Game: The Challenge', Netflix is giving fans a unique opportunity to compete in challenges to win cash prizes and exclusive Squid Game and Squid Game: The Challenge merchandise.
The highly anticipated reality series, Squid Game: The Challenge sees 456 real players enter the competition show in pursuit of a life-changing reward of $4.56 million. Through a series of games, each player will be pushed to their limits and forced to ask themselves just how far they will go to win, with opportunistic alliances, cutthroat strategies and timely betrayals to follow.
Two pop-up events will be open for one day, at Westfield London on 25 November and The Trafford Centre, Manchester, on 2 December. Fans will have the unique opportunity to compete in a variety of Squid Game: The Challenge inspired games, including the Dalgona cookie challenge and marbles, as well as new skill-testing games.
The pop-ups mark the first work for Netflix from the independent creative shop, The Or London. The Or won the opportunity following a competitive pitch earlier this year.
The work has been created alongside the production company, We Make Stuff Happen.
Visitors will also get the chance to meet the iconic guards and Young-Hee, the giant doll featured in the series’ Red Light, Green Light game.
Winners will have the opportunity to take home an array of exclusive prizes, including the iconic Squid Game tracksuits and cash up to £456.00.
Production Partner at The Or, Metz ti Bryan, said: “Squid Game: The Challenge is all about how far humankind will go for money. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to bring the unique aspects of the show to life for its fans, creating an experience that will ignite this sense of competition within the general public, allowing them to feel part of the Squid Game: The Challenge experience.”
Credits
The Or
Paulo Salomao- Managing Partner
Mitch Lovich- Brand Director
Metz ti Bryan- Production Partner
Ruth Armitt- Producer
Dan Morris- Executive Creative Director
Charlene Chandrasekaran- Executive Creative Director
Amy Fasey- Creative
Jacob Hellstrom- Creative
Tom Snell- Creative
Dylan Hartigan- Creative
Nik House- Design Director
Summerly Burbidge- Brand Manager
We Make Stuff Happen
https://wemakestuffhappen.co.uk/
Fraser Macandrew - Director
Megan John - Senior Creative Producer
Alice Hunt- Senior Event Producer