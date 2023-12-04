Photographers unite against climate crisis with Planet-Saving Screen Savers

Launched at the same time as world leaders meet at COP28, Max Virgili, Stephen Burridge, Charlie Birch, Ezekiel, Jay Russell and Daantje Bons are the photographers who have contributed to the project. You can get your own Planet Saving Screen Savers by simply downloading them on this link, and applying them as your screensaver (instructions come attached with your download).

'Planet Saving Screen Savers' is the brainchild of the creative agency, The Or.

Creatives at The Or, Amy Fasey & Jacob Hellström, commented: “With the world’s neverending list of problems growing, the climate crisis often feels like it’s so overwhelming and out of our hands. Most of these problems will be debated by the world’s governments at this COP28, but there are small little changes we everyday people can all do to make a difference. The Planet Saving Screen Savers are just a simple prompt to remind you to shut the laptop lid, save a bit of energy, and help the climate. Simple.”

If you’re interested in other ways to take meaningful climate action, why not sign up to Friends of the Earth’s email newsletter and hear more about their campaigns to protect people and planet.

https://www.planetsavingscreensavers.com/