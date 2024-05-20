From Bastards to Hip Hop Artists, Hideo Kojima and the Simpsons

BBL Drizzy

As a Hip-hop fan, Kendrick vs Drake was the best thing to happen in recent times. However, one thing that fascinated me was BBL Drizzy. An instrumental diss track by super producer Metro Boomin after Drake told him to ‘shut the fuck up and make some drums’. BBL stands for ‘Brazilian Butt Lift’ by the way after Drake’s long rumoured ab-based plastic surgery.

The incredible thing was the song it sampled was created by a comedian using AI in the style of a 70’s soul singer crooning about Drake’s shortcomings. Metro sampled it, put the song out and said he would give a free beat to the rapper who put the best verse on it. 24 hours later and it’s everywhere. Even the Duolingo bird has had a go. It’s a perfect example of creative people using AI as a tool to bring an idea to life and most not even knowing it’s AI.