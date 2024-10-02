Vodaphone Grey

Vodafone Ireland Promotes the Positivity of Staying Connected

Created by Grey London, the ad highlights how 'Every Connection Counts'

By Creative Salon

02 October 2024

Grey London today debuts a heartwarming tale on the power of connection for Vodafone Ireland. The new network campaign has been built on Vodafone’s belief that every connection, no matter how small, has the power to create a positive difference in people’s lives.

To bring this key message to life, Grey London produced a hero TV commercial (TVC) that sees a mother returning to cycling after a long hiatus. She struggles to keep pace with her friends across the beautiful and challenging Irish countryside. But through a touching message that she receives from her daughter, using the Vodafone network, she finds the spirit to carry on, highlighting how ‘Every Connection Counts’.

The TVC was directed by BAFTA award-winning director, Charlotte Wells, famed for the award-winning film, Aftersun (2022). With Charlotte, Grey didn’t cast actors, but amateur cyclists; and the protagonist was, in fact, returning to cycling after having a baby, creating a greater sense of authenticity and realism to connect with people across Ireland.

To bolster brand awareness, the campaign extends across OOH, digital and radio, where more instances of powerful connections across Ireland are shown. From personal congratulatory messages to Vodafone's support of national institutions such as The Irish Blood Transfusion Service, all represent a mobile and broadband network that people across Ireland can rely on.

Orla Nagle, brand director at Vodafone: “At Vodafone, we understand the critical role connectivity plays in our customers lives. That is what drives our commitment and dedication to create the best possible network experience, one that Ireland can count on. In this campaign we are proud to showcase the powerful impact moments of connection have for people all across Ireland and also highlight the role our network and many of our partners play in keeping us all connected, from sharing important life moments to bridging the digital gap for older people, we believe every connection counts”

David Wigglesworth, executive creative director, Grey London: “For our latest work, we needed to showcase the power of Vodafone’s network using the brands human approach to connectivity. We pulled in the help of Charlotte to tell a real human story of a mother getting back into cycling after giving birth. To do this she hired real cyclists and a real mother returning to the bike—to become the heart of her tale. The result is an emotive, beautiful piece of storytelling that puts Vodafone at the heart of true connections.”

CREDITS

CLIENT VODAFONE IRELAND

BRAND DIRECTOR ORLA NAGLE

BRAND SENIOR MARKETING MANAGER NIALL REYNOLDS

BRAND MANAGER CLARE CUMMINS

BRAND MANAGER CIARA KENNEDY

BRAND ADVERTISING EXECUTIVE RÓISÍN AGNEW

AGENCY GREY LONDON

PRESIDENT CONRAD PERSONS

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR DAVID WIGGLESWORTH

CREATIVE DIRECTORS AARON MCGURK, CHRISTOPHER LAPHAM

CREATIVES ADAM CHIAPPE, ANGUS CROMBIE, DREW DAVIES

HEAD OF PRODUCTION MAXINE HOSE

SENIOR PRODUCER TASH BEDFORD

ASSISTANT PRODUCER EDEN HASTINGS

BUSINESS DIRECTOR KATE ARMISHAW

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR GENEVIEVE JAYASAKERA

ACCOUNT MANAGER MISHA PATEL

PRODUCTION COMPANY MJZ

DIRECTOR CHARLOTTE WELLS

MANAGING DIRECTOR LINDSAY TURNHAM

HEAD OF PRODUCTION LUCY JONES

PRODUCER EWEN BROWN

DOP BENJAMIN LOEB

EDIT HOUSE THE ASSEMBLY ROOMS

OFFLINE EDITOR EVE ASHWELL

EDIT HOUSE POST PRODUCER PHOEBE ARMSTRONG-BEAVER

GRADE COMPANY3

COLOURIST KATH RAISH

PRODUCER JAKE RIOUX

POST PRODUCTION ELMNTL

VFX SUPERVISOR ALLY BURNETT

SENIOR VFX PRODUCER ALASDAIR PATRICK

SOUND STUDIO WAVE STUDIOS

SOUND ENGINEER JONNY PLATT

AUDIO PRODUCER BONNIE MACRAE, CAROLINE JEMIRIFO

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.