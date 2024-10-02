Vodafone Ireland Promotes the Positivity of Staying Connected

Grey London today debuts a heartwarming tale on the power of connection for Vodafone Ireland. The new network campaign has been built on Vodafone’s belief that every connection, no matter how small, has the power to create a positive difference in people’s lives.

To bring this key message to life, Grey London produced a hero TV commercial (TVC) that sees a mother returning to cycling after a long hiatus. She struggles to keep pace with her friends across the beautiful and challenging Irish countryside. But through a touching message that she receives from her daughter, using the Vodafone network, she finds the spirit to carry on, highlighting how ‘Every Connection Counts’.

The TVC was directed by BAFTA award-winning director, Charlotte Wells, famed for the award-winning film, Aftersun (2022). With Charlotte, Grey didn’t cast actors, but amateur cyclists; and the protagonist was, in fact, returning to cycling after having a baby, creating a greater sense of authenticity and realism to connect with people across Ireland.