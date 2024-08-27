Spirit In Motion: The 2024 Paralympics Ads RoundUp
With the 17th Summer Paralympic Games set to commence today, here is how brands participated
27 August 2024
After a hugely successful Olympic Games, host city Paris now preparing to run the Paralympic Games with over 4,000 athletes set to compete for medals. Running from 28 August through until 8 September, it is yet another opportunity for major brands to connect with a worldwide audience and Nike, Apple, Toyota and several other brands are getting involved.
We've highlighted a few to check in anticipation of the event.
'Winning is Winning' by Nike
Nike has dropped a follow-up to its Olympics campaign, "Winning Isn’t For Everyone," right in time for the Summer Paralympic Games kicking off. With narration by fencer Bebe Vio, the 30-second clip showcases powerful in-game moments of Paralympians like Vio, Markus Rehm, Beatriz Hatz, Núria Marquès, and more, highlighting the sheer determination and grit needed to reach the top of their game. The message is simply; 'Winning isn't for everyone'
'When You Love Sport, You Love Sport' for Orange
Orange, a premium partner of the Paris 2024 Games, has launched a campaign to show that the greatest performances aren't always where you expect them to be, and to encourage as many people as possible to let themselves be carried away by sporting emotions whatever they may be.
With the inclusive message "When you love sport, you love sport," the campaign presents a visual experience by juxtaposing the men's T13 1500m final at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games with that of the Olympic Games of the same year.
'The Relay' by Apple
Apple has staged a relay race featuring two mixed teams made up of athletes with and without disabilities. "The Relay" showcases two teams of four competing in events like sprinting, cycling, swimming, and distance running, blending the lines between the Olympics and Paralympics. Created by Apple’s in-house team, the film was directed by Derek Cianfrance in collaboration with Radical Media.
'Level Up Your Game' by Visa
Visa, the payment technology company, has rolled out a campaign in celebration of its partnership with the Olympic Games. The campaign, led by Team Visa Olympic and Paralympic athletes, features a 30-second film directed by Salomon Ligthelm. The film spotlights French athlete Sasha Zhoya, showcasing how cutting-edge technology allows him to blend his love for music with his athletic movements.
'They’re Not Playing Games' for IPC by adam&eveDDB
The world’s leading Paralympians are set to declare that they’re not 'participating' in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games as part of the International Paralympic Committee’s 'They’re not playing games' social media campaign, created by adam&eveDDB. But by swiping left on the 'I won’t be participating at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games' message, followers on social media will discover the athletes declaring 'I will be competing' – a reminder that Paralympians have often been praised simply for taking part in sport, not because of their elite skills or fierce drive to win.
'Golden Venues' for Corona Cero by Grey London and Weber Shandwick
As part of its official sponsorship of the Olympics and Paralympics games, Corona Cero has brought the seats from Paris 2024 venues Champ de Mars, Grand Palais and Le Concorde to iconic travel destinations across four continents.
The initiative invites fans to reconnect with nature and allows them to embrace their own 'Golden Moments' every day as part of Corona Cero’s ‘For Every Golden Moment’ platform.
‘Considering What?’ by Channel 4's 4Creative
Sport, Time, Gravity, Friction - none of them care about disability. That is the new messaging from Channel 4's creative studio 4Creative moves away from the longrunning 'Superhumans' phrase to become 'Considering What?' for Paris 2024. The campaign encourages audiences to appreciate Paralympians for who they are: world-class athletes and nothing less.
"Everybody understood that now was the time to say something else and move the conversation on in a way that needed to be moved on," 4Creative’s outgoing chief creative officer Lynsey Atkin explained to Creative Salon. Read more on the thinking behind the work here.
'Paris 2024' for Allwyn by Leo Burnett UK
Another company completely immersing itself in the game and getting behind the Team GB Paralympics athletes is Allwyn, the operator of The National Lottery.
Along with Leo Burnett UK and Hearts & Science, they have launched National Lottery's brand promise, ‘Changing Lives Every Day’. The uplifting campaign "Paris 2024" aims to inspire the nation.
"Through the simple act of buying a National Lottery ticket, players are supporting our Olympians and Paralympians on their amazing journeys. And we aim to build on that," explains Steve Parkinson, brand and marketing director at Allwyn.
‘The Paralympic Dream’ for International Paralympic Committee by adam&eveDDB
They're not playing games. Another Paralympics campaign that dispels widely held misconceptions about the Paralympics. The games are not only a joyous sporting harmony to bring together people with disabilities, instead, it is a show of world-class athleticism and edge-of-your-seat competition.
Released with 100 days to go, adam&eveDDB's campaign debunks the myths around Paralympians in the most quirky and fun way possible.
‘Impossible vs. Impossible’ for Toyota GB by T&Pm
Toyota GB showcases its broadcast sponsorship of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games with the campaign '‘Impossible vs. Impossible’ made in partnership with T&Pm.
Do you think winning gold is hard? That’s just one small part of the story. Building on Toyota’s global platform 'Start Your Impossible', the campaign brings to life six idents that are relatable and playful while nodding to the role of mobility solutions in everyday life.