Let The Games Commence: Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics ads
As the athletes prepare to float down the Seine for the opening ceremony, take a look at the best creative work that led up to the Summer Games
26 July 2024
Coca-Cola's hug motif, Channel 4's evolution away from 'SuperHumans', and the latest return of Aldi's Kevin - with the start of the Summer of Olympics we look at how brands and agencies are showing up in around the Paris 2024 games.
‘It’s Magic When The World Comes Together’ for Coca-Cola by WPP Open X
"Our differences are what make us unique, but when we come together, that’s when the ‘Real Magic’ happens," says Islam ElDessouky, global vice president of Creative Strategy and Content at The Coca-Cola Company.
In its role as a Worldwide Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games and Presenting Partner of the Paris 2024 Olympic Torch Relay, The Coca-Cola Company has re-inforced its hug motif as the theme for Paris 2024.
The global campaign has been developed by WPP Open X led by Ogilvy and supported by EssenceMediaCom, VML and Hogarth
'Golden Venues' for Corona Cero by Grey London and Weber Shandwick
As part of its official sponsorship of the Olympics and Paralympics games, Corona Cero has brought the seats from Paris 2024 venues Champ de Mars, Grand Palais and Le Concorde to iconic travel destinations across four continents.
The initiative invites fans to reconnect with nature and allow them to embrace their own 'Golden Moments' every day as part of Corona Cero’s ‘For Every Golden Moment’ platform.
1/4
2/4
3/4
4/4
'1 in 100 Million' for International Olympic Committee (IOC) by Gravity Road
The Refugee Olympics Team (ROT) was established in 2016 by the president of the International Olympic Committee – IOC in response to the growing global refugee crisis. It started with 10 athletes, now it features 37 who are set to compete in Paris from the end of July.
Gravity Road led the project to tell their story called '1 in 100 million' featuring the athletes, once defined by displacement, who now symbolise hope and resilience, showcasing athletic prowess and indomitable spirit
‘Considering What?’ by Channel 4's 4Creative
Sport, Time, Gravity, Friction - none of them care about disability. That is the bold messaging being put out by Channel 4's 4Creative via its campaign 'Considering What?' focused on the Paris Paralympics 2024. The campaign encourages audiences to appreciate Paralympians for who they are: world-class athletes and nothing less. 4Creative’s outgoing chief creative officer Lynsey Atkin explains the thinking behind the new work here.
'2036 Hopefuls #ShotoniPhone' for Apple by TBWA\Media Arts Lab
Apple's latest iteration of the long-running 'Shot on iPhone' platform features aspiring athletes from around the world who are all under the age of 10. The photos were taken by acclaimed sports photographer and International Photography Hall of Fame member Walter Iooss Jr., who has previously covered top athletes including Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan and Serena Williams. '2036 Hopefuls' is set to St. Panther’s 'Greatness' and showcases the raw talent and passion of young skateboarders, rugby players and boxers with big ambitions.
'Race Against Thyme' for Aldi by McCann
Aldi's Kevin The Carrot is back and this time... to keep the Olympic flame alive in Paris. Aldi also celebrates its 10-year partnership with Team GB and ParalympicsGB this year.
The 40 second spot features British athletes Oliver Lam-Watson, Helen Glover MBE, Delicious Orie, and Max Whitlock OBE making Kevin the first character to appear in a hero campaign outside of a Christmas campaign in the UK.
Come on Kevin... you are on fire (quite literally!)
'Paris 2024' for Allwyn by Leo Burnett UK
Another company completely immersing themselves in the game and getting behind the Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes in the 2024 Games is Allwyn, the operator of The National Lottery. Along with Leo Burnett UK and Hearts & Science, they have launched National Lottery's brand promise, ‘Changing Lives Every Day’. The uplifting campaign "Paris 2024" aims to inspire the nation. "Through the simple act of buying a National Lottery ticket, players are supporting our Olympians and Paralympians on their amazing journeys. And we aim to build on that," says Steve Parkinson, brand and marketing director at Allwyn.
'Anatomy of a Champion' for Figs by Mother
Beyond the athletes, global medical apparel brand Figs, along with agency Mother, celebrates the USA Medical Team at the Games. The brand becomes the first to outfit over 250 healthcare professionals supporting Team USA athletes, marking a historic milestone in the world of healthcare and sports.
With the tagline, 'It takes heart to build bodies that break records', Figs’ campaign portrays the USA Medical Team as the builders of record-breaking bodies.
‘The Paralympic Dream’ for International Paralympic Committee by adam&eveDDB
They're not playing games. Another Paralympics campaign dispelling harmful misconceptions about the Paralympics. The Paralympics is not a joyous sporting harmony to bring together people with disabilities, instead it is a show of world-class athleticism and edge-of-your-seat competition.
Adam&eveDDB debunks the myths around Paralympians is the most quirky and fun way possible.
‘Impossible vs. Impossible’ for Toyota GB by T&Pm
Toyota GB showcases its broadcast sponsorship of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games with the campaign '‘Impossible vs. Impossible’ made in partnership with T&Pm.
Do you think winning gold is hard? That’s just one small part of the story. Building on Toyota’s global platform 'Start Your Impossible', the campaign brings to life six idents that are relatable and playful while nodding to the role of mobility solutions in everyday life.