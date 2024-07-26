Let The Games Commence: Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics ads

"Our differences are what make us unique, but when we come together, that’s when the ‘Real Magic’ happens," says Islam ElDessouky, global vice president of Creative Strategy and Content at The Coca-Cola Company.

In its role as a Worldwide Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games and Presenting Partner of the Paris 2024 Olympic Torch Relay, The Coca-Cola Company has re-inforced its hug motif as the theme for Paris 2024.

The global campaign has been developed by WPP Open X led by Ogilvy and supported by EssenceMediaCom, VML and Hogarth