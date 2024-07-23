Corona Cero gifts fans across the world the same seats from Paris 2024

The brand is featuring Golden Venues in 11 outdoor settings across nine countries, including renowned spots such as Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the Grand Peninsula Lagonissi in Athens, Greece, and Café Del Mar in Cartagena, Colombia, offering panoramic views of their respective landscapes. The locations were selected for their sunsets, scenic beauty and cultural significance, offering visitors a unique opportunity to enjoy a touch of the Olympics amidst spectacular natural settings.

“From Greece, Brazil, Japan, South Africa and Argentina, Corona Cero is offering this gift to fans as an opportunity to experience the Olympic golden moment feeling through Golden Venues,” said Clarissa Pantoja, vice president of Corona Global. “By bringing the same seats as from Olympic Games stadiums used throughout Paris to these incredible locations worldwide, we are reminding fans that golden moments not only exist within the Olympic Games, but also in the beauty of nature that’s around all of us.”

Corona has a history of promoting outdoor experiences and encouraging environmental stewardship. The brand has said that it is committed to fostering connections and creating meaningful moments in locations that resonate with fans globally.

The full list of 'Golden Venues' spans:

Europe

Grand Peninsula Lagonissi in Athens, Greece, a popular beach and sailing destination on the Athenian Riviera with panoramic views of the Saronic Gulf;

Thames Riverfront in Battersea, London, UK, a bustling district with local and tourist attractions, including a riverside promenade, ecological areas, and sports facilities; South America

Arpoador Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, next to Ipanema beach, this landmark destination is renowned for surfing and the best sunset views in town;

Café Del Mar in Cartagena, Colombia, located 150m high at the top of Old Town, Cafe Del Mar offers 360-views of Cartagena and is known for its stunning sunsets;

Coatepeque Volcano, El Salvador, a volcanic crater located 745 meters above sea level overlooking 50,000 years old lake;

San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina, a popular ski destination in the Argentinean Patagonia, surrounded by scenic forests and mountains;

Pichilemu in Punta de Lobos, Chile, a distinct beach with gray sand and large cliffs, Pichilemu is the heart of surf culture in Chile where many of the country's best surfers learned their skills; Asia

Morito Beach in Kanagawa, Japan, known for its stunning views of Mt. Fuji, Morito Beach is one of the most famous spots on the coast of the Miura Peninsula; Africa

South Africa (three locations) including Cape Town’s Signal Hill, offering panoramic views of V&A Waterfront, the Atlantic Ocean, Lion’s Head, and the iconic Table Mountain, one of the world's Seven Wonders of Nature.

“As the world anticipates the start of the Olympics, we are proud to see Corona Cero bring a touch of the Games to these global iconic locations for more fans to connect to their golden moments,” said Anne-Sophie Voumard, managing director IOC Television and Marketing Services. “We hope this gift will inspire people to embrace their own celebratory moments everyday!”

The brand hopes that fans can take in nature while celebrating life’s golden moments – together with a Corona Cero served with a lime, 'or in any way they prefer to unwind and reconnect with nature'. In select locations, the brand is also offering 'Sunset Hours', which are free concerts by local bands near the Golden Venues locations.

As the first-ever global beer sponsor of the Olympic Games, the no-alcohol beer brand is also elevating the role of moderation in Olympic celebrations globally, creating spaces and moments for cheers and choice in meaningful locations that matter to fans.