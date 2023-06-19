Brewing up a creative storm: Why AB InBev is now recognised as a creative powerhouse

AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer, has been awarded Creative Marketer of the Year at Cannes Lions for a second year in a row. This is the first and only brand to achieve this in the history of the festival. Not only this, but the company was also named Client of the Year at this year’s D&AD awards.

The business is consistently being recognised as a creative powerhouse for its brand-building efforts - despite the recent Bud Light controversy that attracted negative press at an international level.

In 2021, AB InBev won its first Cannes Lions Grand Prix for its ’Tienda Cerca’ campaign. A year later in 2022, AB InBev won a whopping 49 Lions – one Grand Prix, 10 Gold, 19 Silver, 19 Bronze – across 10 brands from seven countries. The Grand Prix came in the form of a Creative Effectiveness award for Michelob Ultra and its ‘Contract for Change’ campaign, an organic farming initiative that hoped to expand access to organic ingredients in the US.

The Mastercard marketing chief Raja Rajamannar, the jury president at the time, felt that the campaign went “above and beyond”, describing it as “disruptive and game-changing.”