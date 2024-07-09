The Anime Effect: Brands, Enter with reverence

Anime Everywhere All at Once

As this spotlight grows on Anime, it’s no longer being gate kept in niche spaces. It's also easier to access than ever, readily available on mainstream platforms like Netflix and Prime. Even the once weeabo only zones, the streaming services Crunchyroll & Funimation were purchased by entertainment heavyweight Sony and are now popping off. Crunchyroll has been printing mainstream money with over $1 billion consumer spend in 2023.

The Warning Bit

So, as Anime grows in popularity does this mean it is now prime time for brands to knee slide into the arena, hopping onto this growing trend? Let me answer with an overwhelmingly inconclusive, yes and no.

Yes, it’s only a matter of time before brands and advertisers capitalise on rising trends. It’s an inevitable marker of something going mainstream.

But, we cannot forget our place—we are in the business of building brands, not culture. Following the lead of Streetwear x Anime collabs that are mutually beneficial, our aim should be to strengthen our brands position first, not to broaden the appeal of emerging trends.

My weeaboo warning is simple, this is a fucking exciting opportunity and one that has the ability to resonate deeply with hardcore and populist audiences alike, but it is one that is rooted in a dedicated fandom. It’s the same 'shiz' to consider whenever you walk through the front door of a fan’s space, wipe your feet and tread with care. Enter with reverence and understanding and above all else, with real reason.

Watch And Learn From The Best

The good news for brands is, you can enter this sacred space and you can enter it goddamn well. I have selected a few projects that set the standard for how brands should aim to make an entrance into this sacred space.

1. Anime Out, Not Brand In.

(McDonalds “WcDonalds”) This is the gold standard, The brand has a genuine place in the culture. Throughout anime history whenever a fast food chain was shown, shows flipped the golden arches and branded them WcDonalds. Rather than lawyer up and stop the blatant adaptation of their brand and name, McDonalds fully embraced it. To add the cherry on the cake, they partnered with scene legends Studio Pierrot (Naruto, Tokyo Ghoul) to create authentic AF content and Manga artist Acky Bright to rebrand products, doubling down on this trend. This work shows they understand the culture and they have embraced it in a way that will win over OGs and new fans alike.