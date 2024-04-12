Aquafresh challenges children's ideas of perfect teeth
The 'Perfect Teeth Are Just Healthy Teeth' campaign was created by Grey London
12 April 2024
According to Haleon Research conducted in March with 2,000 UK parents and children, about one in two kids feel low self-confidence because of their teeth causing them to hold back, speak or smile less, and miss out on childhood. To combat this distressing statistic, Aquafresh and Grey London have joined forces to empower all kinds of teeth; from bucky gaps to snaggle tooths to tinsel-teeth, and everything in between.
Highlighting the transitory phase children go through between their baby teeth and adult teeth, the Perfect Teeth Are Just Healthy Teeth campaign champions unique dental configurations. According to Jayant Singh, Global Head of Oral Health at Haleon, “Aquafresh smashed the harmful ideal of 'picture perfect' teeth by shifting our children’s aspirations towards healthy teeth, not just aesthetically pleasing ones. We are building on our existing schools’ program to further build the oral health confidence of children today.”
1/3OOH
2/3OOH
3/3OOH
Renowned British creative Rankin photographed primary school children proudly showing their healthy teeth for the campaign which can be seen across OOH and social. The campaign also sought to explore and prototype concept toothbrushes — “The Newfanglers Brushes” — where we are exploring unique brushes with names like Fangtastic and Gap Getter.
David Wigglesworth, ECD at Grey London added: “Everyone remembers how they felt about their teeth growing up, and some of us didn’t feel confident about them. Though insecurity is a serious problem, we did not want to solve it with a serious solution. We solved it with our inner child, instead. Whimsical at heart, we hope our prototype toothbrushes start the chatter to normalize all types of teeth.”
Perfect Teeth Are Just Healthy Teeth Exhibition
Rankin’s larger-than-life portraits of wonderfully wonky-toothed kids will be on display at the Perfect Teeth Are Just Healthy Teeth exhibition, with an exclusive media event on April 26th, and open to the public on the 27th. Hosted in London’s energetic streets in Soho, at 59 Greek Street, the exhibition reinforces Haleon’s commitment to the education of children on oral health, and will include:
Rankin, whose work is known for being on the cultural cusp and leading future trends, will discuss his intent behind the images and its social impact. Rankin encourages everyone, young and old, to “Embrace your wonky teeth, as long as they are healthy, they make you who you are!”
In partnership with the Dental Wellness Trust, Dr. Linda Greenwall will provide advice and tips on oral health for children
Haleon executives will discuss the findings of their research, as well as their commitment to building children’s oral health care confidence
The children featured in the campaign will get to see their perfectly healthy, normal teeth on display! And an interactive area for kids to explore and learn about oral health
Census wide research on behalf of Aquafresh of 2,000 primary school children (aged 4-11) and their parents, March 2024.
