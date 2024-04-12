Aquafresh challenges children's ideas of perfect teeth

David Wigglesworth, ECD at Grey London added: “Everyone remembers how they felt about their teeth growing up, and some of us didn’t feel confident about them. Though insecurity is a serious problem, we did not want to solve it with a serious solution. We solved it with our inner child, instead. Whimsical at heart, we hope our prototype toothbrushes start the chatter to normalize all types of teeth.”

Perfect Teeth Are Just Healthy Teeth Exhibition

Rankin’s larger-than-life portraits of wonderfully wonky-toothed kids will be on display at the Perfect Teeth Are Just Healthy Teeth exhibition, with an exclusive media event on April 26th, and open to the public on the 27th. Hosted in London’s energetic streets in Soho, at 59 Greek Street, the exhibition reinforces Haleon’s commitment to the education of children on oral health, and will include: