Vodafone Ireland promotes its 'Red Family' plan in latest campaign

Shot by writer and director Max Sherman (who launched his career in film with the award winning But I’d Really Have To Kill You), the idea behind the campaign is that families invest in all sorts of funny, excruciating, difficult and generally unrewarding things to stay connected to each other, but Vodafone 'Red Family' gives them the rewards they deserve.

The new work is part of the wider initiative to become more customer focussed converged brand. By introducing broadband contracts to 'Red Family', this multi-contract value plan means more families (of all shapes and sizes) can access great savings.

The campaign by Grey London, follows up on its work for Vodafone Ireland last year, which also put family at the centre. Its 'Gigahome' ad was a touching film on a family staying connected, particularly when they needed each other most. Additionally, another spot that focussed on one of Vodafone’s many innovations, 'Secure Net', highlighted a service that provides tailored security online for family members.