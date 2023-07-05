Grey adapts Pringles' Super Bowl ads for pan-European campaign
Created in collaboration with Grey London, Pringles' 'Can Hands' work will run in Northern and Southern Europe
05 July 2023
Crisp brand Pringles has unveiled a pan-European campaign that brings the theme of its Super Bowl ads, featuring people getting their hands stuck in cans of the snack, to new markets for the first time.
In collaboration with Grey London, the brand has created new work that will run in Northern and Southern Europe, working with director Ulf Johansson of Smith & Jones.
The first 40 second spot is made for the 'Apéro' markets of France, Spain, Portugal and Italy, positioning Pringles as a snack to serve when with family or friends. In this spot, which is airing from mid-June, a woman gets her hand stuck in a can of Pringles as she’s preparing an early evening spread of charcuterie and snacks. After a brief moment of shock, she uses her initiative to become an even more wonderful host and turns her new appendage into a cocktail stirrer, ice crusher, guitar pick and more.
Another 60 second ad, created for Northern European markets, features a young guy who ducks into a quiet room when he gets his hand stuck in a Pringles can at a party. Although embarrassed, he soon relaxes when he realises the rest of the people in the room have done exactly the same thing.
The spot, breaking in early July, will run in markets including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Israel, Greece, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Croatia, Hungary, Lithuania, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Cyprus, Malta, Latvia, Estonia.
The final film that will run in the UK and Ireland from July is an adaptation of the original Pringles Super Bowl ad created in collaboration with Grey New York.
The campaign will run on TV, digital, social and out-of-home platforms.
The executions are designed to show how Pringles can bring fun to any social occasion, building on the successful 2022 and 2023 Super Bowl ads created in collaboration with Grey New York.
David Wigglesworth, executive creative director, Grey London said: “In adapting the work for European markets, the idea is to showcase them in intrinsically European settings.
“Getting your hand stuck in a Pringles can = bad. Getting your hand stuck in a Pringles can and using that newly acquired appendage to become the hostess with the mostest arm at an Apéro, or finding an in with the too cool for school kids at a German house party? That my friends = good! Huge thanks to the Pringles client team, who were a pleasure to work with and to directing legend Ulf Johansson who brought everything to life with aplomb.”
Stéphanie Thys, European marketing director, Pringles, added: “Following on from the success of Can Hands in North America, we worked with Grey London to create a suite of assets including three TV spots, digital, social and out of home adverts. Can Hands continues to demonstrate that Pringles is an irresistible snack for any occasion. Pringles is a playful brand and that’s something we wanted to convey in this campaign. Working closely with Grey, we knew they understood what we wanted to achieve and together we brought our brand’s playful side to life through Can Hands. We think Pringles fans across Europe will be able to relate to this campaign and hopefully it will give them a laugh!”
