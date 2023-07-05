Grey adapts Pringles' Super Bowl ads for pan-European campaign

The final film that will run in the UK and Ireland from July is an adaptation of the original Pringles Super Bowl ad created in collaboration with Grey New York.

The campaign will run on TV, digital, social and out-of-home platforms.

The executions are designed to show how Pringles can bring fun to any social occasion, building on the successful 2022 and 2023 Super Bowl ads created in collaboration with Grey New York.

David Wigglesworth, executive creative director, Grey London said: “In adapting the work for European markets, the idea is to showcase them in intrinsically European settings.

“Getting your hand stuck in a Pringles can = bad. Getting your hand stuck in a Pringles can and using that newly acquired appendage to become the hostess with the mostest arm at an Apéro, or finding an in with the too cool for school kids at a German house party? That my friends = good! Huge thanks to the Pringles client team, who were a pleasure to work with and to directing legend Ulf Johansson who brought everything to life with aplomb.”

Stéphanie Thys, European marketing director, Pringles, added: “Following on from the success of Can Hands in North America, we worked with Grey London to create a suite of assets including three TV spots, digital, social and out of home adverts. Can Hands continues to demonstrate that Pringles is an irresistible snack for any occasion. Pringles is a playful brand and that’s something we wanted to convey in this campaign. Working closely with Grey, we knew they understood what we wanted to achieve and together we brought our brand’s playful side to life through Can Hands. We think Pringles fans across Europe will be able to relate to this campaign and hopefully it will give them a laugh!”