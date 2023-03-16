Grey London showcases Very's one-stop-shop retail offering

The campaign’s TV ad, called ‘Getting Ready’ and created by Grey London, introduces us to Mum, who talks to us as she attempts to get her family ready for yet another Spring gathering. With lost car keys, a daughter who doesn’t want to go, last minute gift wrapping, a barking puppy and a son who won’t part from his superhero costume, we see chaos at every turn moments before it’s time to leave.

Thanks to mum, who has prepared at Very, the family miraculously makes it out of the house together in perfect – and stylish – form to attend Nan’s 60th birthday. But just as we think they are in the clear, the son leaps into action revealing a sneakily hidden superhero costume.

Ahead of launch, the campaign tested positively. Key comments captured during research point to an authentic, relatable narrative that encapsulates family life, particularly in relation to the pre-event urgency in getting the whole family out of the house on time. Comments included:

“Always reassuring to know that’s other people’s reality as well,” in relation to the ad as a whole.

“It makes you think, ‘Yes, that’s exactly how it is,’” in relation to mum trying to get everyone dressed.

“They’re for everybody, for kids and adults,” in relation to Very as a shopping destination for everything all in one place.

Created by Grey London, the 30-second TVC launches on 16 March 2023 on TV, video-on-demand and cinema, accompanied by three 10-second cut-downs. Campaign stills were also taken on the day for BTL content.

Jessica Myers, Chief Marketing Officer at Very, said: “We want our new Spring campaign to leave families in no doubt that Very is on their side. Our research shows that Spring not only brings renewed positivity for our customers, but that families are laser focused on important categories. Events drive fashion uptake, better weather leads to demand for garden items, and parents continue to prioritise items for their children. All of these themes feature in our campaign.

“Our brand is about celebrating real-life, relatable family moments. We have focused on the hero of the story, our core customer, whilst highlighting the flexibility, convenience and value they want. We can’t wait to see the response.”

Jesse Little, Creative Director at Grey London, added: "As Very’s customers look for help getting ready for Spring, we had a blast bringing to life the brilliant insight that getting ready for anything can be challenging when you have kids. Working once again with director-dream-team Jocelyn & Dawn at Biscuit, we love how they capture the energy of family life in a beautifully relatable way."

This is the second ad Grey has produced for Very that has been directed by Jocelyn DeBoer and Dawn Luebbe from Los Angeles-based production company Biscuit Filmworks. The pair also worked together to create Very’s Christmas campaign. The voiceover for the ads is provided by TV presenter Vernon Kay. Music for the latest ad is the classic dance track Ride on Time by Black Box.