Vodafone Ireland unveils 'TV Play' offering with epic campaign
The campaign was created by Grey London and the TV spots were directed by the award-winning Tom Green
09 January 2024
Creative agency Grey London has debuted an epic campaign to launch Vodafone Ireland’s premium TV offering, Vodafone TV Play.
The first of its kind in Ireland, TV Play is an all-in-one smart entertainment hub with built-in soundbar and access to the best TV channels, sports and streaming services, all in one place. It enables the whole family to access a premium and personalised entertainment experience.
To match the quality entertainment experience that Vodafone TV Play provides, the creative team’s objective was always to produce a full 360 campaign that would in itself entertain and stand out, in epic proportions. Award-winning director Tom Green was engaged to bring his acute sense for drama and focus on characters to the two TV spots. “Remote” shows a genre-hopping family fighting for control before being brought together by powerful entertainment, whilst “Silent Treatment” dramatises the product’s integrated soundbar. OOH, radio and print then demonstrate the wide breadth of content available via Vodafone TV Play, all under the creative concept, “Nothing Brings You Closer”.
Orla Nagle, Head of Brand at Vodafone said: “Vodafone TV Play is a game changer, an innovation-led design to redefine home entertainment and bring customer experience to the next level. Our desire was to deliver a campaign that matches the quality of the product itself. Grey’s expertise, creativity, and dedication aligned perfectly with our vision and the level of craft and quality in the campaign has blown us away. I am excited for customers to experience this new entertainment platform with a fantastic range of TV and broadband bundles that give real value savings.”
David Wigglesworth, ECD Grey London: "The launch of Vodafone TV Play is a huge moment for the brand, landing them a player in the crowded home entertainment space. To do this with credibility we needed to show up with the same level of cinematic gravitas that audiences expect from their entertainment, but with a twist - the humanity and connection that sits at the heart of the brand’s DNA. We dramatised how Vodafone TV Play’s amazing content, sound and picture can bring everyone together, even a family squabbling over the remote on family movie night. Huge thanks to Tom Green and Stink films for doing all the above with aplomb.”
The campaign will run across cinema, TV, digital audio, OOH, print, digital and social for several months. It follows Grey London’s “RED Family” ads of the summer, which focused on relatable family scenarios with gentle humour. Previous Grey London work also includes “Gigahome”, a touching film about a family staying connected when they need each other the most, and “Christmas Swim”, the highly popular festive spot which the brand has run for several years in Ireland.
