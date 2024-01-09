Vodafone Ireland unveils 'TV Play' offering with epic campaign

To match the quality entertainment experience that Vodafone TV Play provides, the creative team’s objective was always to produce a full 360 campaign that would in itself entertain and stand out, in epic proportions. Award-winning director Tom Green was engaged to bring his acute sense for drama and focus on characters to the two TV spots. “Remote” shows a genre-hopping family fighting for control before being brought together by powerful entertainment, whilst “Silent Treatment” dramatises the product’s integrated soundbar. OOH, radio and print then demonstrate the wide breadth of content available via Vodafone TV Play, all under the creative concept, “Nothing Brings You Closer”.

Orla Nagle, Head of Brand at Vodafone said: “Vodafone TV Play is a game changer, an innovation-led design to redefine home entertainment and bring customer experience to the next level. Our desire was to deliver a campaign that matches the quality of the product itself. Grey’s expertise, creativity, and dedication aligned perfectly with our vision and the level of craft and quality in the campaign has blown us away. I am excited for customers to experience this new entertainment platform with a fantastic range of TV and broadband bundles that give real value savings.”

David Wigglesworth, ECD Grey London: "The launch of Vodafone TV Play is a huge moment for the brand, landing them a player in the crowded home entertainment space. To do this with credibility we needed to show up with the same level of cinematic gravitas that audiences expect from their entertainment, but with a twist - the humanity and connection that sits at the heart of the brand’s DNA. We dramatised how Vodafone TV Play’s amazing content, sound and picture can bring everyone together, even a family squabbling over the remote on family movie night. Huge thanks to Tom Green and Stink films for doing all the above with aplomb.”

The campaign will run across cinema, TV, digital audio, OOH, print, digital and social for several months. It follows Grey London’s “RED Family” ads of the summer, which focused on relatable family scenarios with gentle humour. Previous Grey London work also includes “Gigahome”, a touching film about a family staying connected when they need each other the most, and “Christmas Swim”, the highly popular festive spot which the brand has run for several years in Ireland.

Credits

CLIENT: Vodafone Ireland

Orla Nagle – Head of Brand

Niall Reynolds – Senior Marketing Manager

Clare Cummins – Brand Manager

Olivia Farrell – Brand Manager

AGENCY: Grey London

President – Conrad Persons

ECD – David Wigglesworth

GCDs – Chris Lapham and Aaron McGurk

Senior Creatives – Ben Lambert and Alex Mawby

Planning Partner – Fiona Keyte

Strategy Director – Thomas Bunnell

Managing Partner – Ayesha Datoo

Group Business Director – Kate Armishaw

Account Director – Genevieve Jayasekera

Senior Account Manager – Misha Patel

Account Executive – Tim Benson

Head of Production – Maxine Hose

Senior Producer – Tash Bedford

Assistant Producer – Eden Hastings

Content Producer – Jack Pethurst

Editor – Blake Dixon

Business Affairs – Sarah Scarlett

Head of Design – Liam Thomas

Designers – Felix Townsend, Stefan Klasener, Sarah Burns, Weronika Szklarek

Motion Designer – Kit Suman

Artworking – Nigel Miller

Head of Creative Operations – James McNichol

Production Company – Stink

Director – Tom Green

Executive Producer – Blake Powell

Producer – Sara Nouman

Service Co. Producer – Aleksandra Babic

1st AD – Radoc Vucic

DOP – Kristof Brandl

Production Designer – Goran Joksimović

Stunt Coordinator – Benjamin Cooke

Edit House – Trim

Offline Editor – James Forbes-Robertson

Edit House Post Producer – Harry Watts

Post Production – Electric Theatre Company

Colourist – Luke Morrison

VFX Supervisor – Alex Kulikov

Online Producer – Alasdair Patrick

Post Creative Director – Iain Murray

Sound Studio – Factory

Sound Engineer – Jon Clarke

Audio Producer – Ciara Wakley

Music Supervisors – Wake The Town

Composer/Music Arranger – Walter Mair